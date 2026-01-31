Governor Dauda Lawal reiterated that development must be visible, functional, and responsive to the needs of Zamfara State’s people. The governor on Friday commissioned five strategic projects in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the projects commissioned include a reconstructed modern motor park, a reconstructed market, a rehabilitated school, a renovated and equipped general hospital, and a renovated emir’s palace. The statement added that the commissioning of the projects is key to community life, leadership, education, healthcare, commerce, and mobility, fostering pride and ownership among residents.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal noted that the five facilities are part of his administration’s efforts to strengthen public institutions, revive infrastructure, and make the Government’s impact felt.

He said, “The reconstructed emir’s palace in Tsafe symbolises continuity, authority, and cultural identity. Traditional institutions stay vital for grassroots governance as peace anchors, value custodians, and community partners.

“Reconstructing this palace shows respect for tradition and acknowledges traditional rulers’ vital role in maintaining harmony, resolving conflicts, and fostering unity. Our administration will keep working with traditional institutions as trusted allies to rebuild Zamfara State.

“Education and human capital development are vital to our aspirations. The College of Health Technology, Tsafe, trains health professionals who shape community care. Improving its environment and infrastructure invests in future health workers’ competence and confidence. Renovation bolsters our healthcare foundation and supports a skilled, service-oriented workforce.

“Closely linked to this effort is the full rehabilitation and re-equipping of the General Hospital, Tsafe, a key secondary healthcare facility that bridges primary and specialised care. These upgrades aim to improve service delivery, patient experience, and support healthcare workers. Access to quality healthcare remains a priority, and we will keep strengthening health facilities statewide.

“Economic activity drives growth, employment, and stability. Tsafe Market and Motor Park are vital to the local economy, supporting trade, farmers, traders, artisans, and small businesses. Motor parks connect communities and enable commerce. By improving facilities, we foster productivity, order, and sustainable livelihoods. These upgrades boost revenue and enhance safety and dignity for users.”

The governor further urged stakeholders, traditional leaders, community members, traders, transport operators, health workers, and relevant authorities to take collective responsibility for protecting and maintaining the commissioned facilities.

“Public infrastructure prospers where there is a shared sense of ownership and civic duty. Proper utilisation and care will ensure that these facilities continue to serve the community effectively for many years to come.”