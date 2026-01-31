Chelsea were at the centre of attention on Saturday after a dramatic comeback 3-2 win over West Ham ended in chaos.

Unfortunately, Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare had another tough day as Wolverhampton Wanderers slipped deeper into relegation trouble.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea came from two goals down to beat West Ham 3-2 in a fiery London derby. West Ham shocked the home fans early, taking a 2-0 lead through Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville as Chelsea struggled to settle.

The hosts improved after the break and began to press harder. Joao Pedro scored to start the fightback, Marc Cucurella followed with the equaliser, and Enzo Fernandez struck late to complete the comeback and hand Chelsea all three points.

The match, however, ended in ugly scenes. In stoppage time, tempers flared and a mass brawl broke out involving players from both sides. West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after grabbing Joao Pedro around the throat, while officials rushed in to calm the situation.

Chelsea’s win keeps them in the race for a top-four finish, but the chaotic ending raised fresh questions about discipline at the club.

Toothless Wolves

At Molineux, things went from bad to worse for Wolves. Arokodare played the entire match as Wolves lost 2-0 at home to Bournemouth. Goals from Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott sealed the result for the visitors, leaving Wolves stuck at the bottom of the table.

The Nigerian striker worked hard but saw little of the ball as Wolves failed to create clear chances. The defeat was their 18th of the season and the second in a row after a short run of better results. Wolves are now 17 points from safety, and relegation is starting to look almost certain.

Gunners bounce back

Elsewhere, Arsenal strengthened their title push with a convincing 4-0 win away to Leeds United, easing fears after a recent dip in form.

The Gunners, who had gone three games without a win, were in control despite a late withdrawal of Bukayo Saka during the warm-up.

Martin Zubimendi opened the scoring before Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow turned the ball into his own net. Viktor Gyokeres added a third in the second half, continuing his fine scoring run, and substitute Gabriel Jesus wrapped up a convincing victory late on.

The result underlined Arsenal’s dominance over Leeds this season, having also beaten them 5-0 earlier in the campaign.

At Goodison Park, Everton showed late fighting spirit once again, scoring deep into added time to draw 1-1 with Brighton.