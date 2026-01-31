Governor Dapo Abiodun has reaffirmed that education remains a cornerstone of his administration’s developmental agenda, emphasising continued investment in the sector as essential for securing the state’s future. The governor made the statement during the 35th Convocation Ceremony of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), held at the institution’s permanent site in Ago-Iwoye. The event was particularly significant as it coincided with Ogun State’s 50th anniversary, with Governor Abiodun noting that the university stands proudly among the legacies of this defining milestone in the state’s history.

Represented at the ceremony by his Deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Governor Abiodun lauded OOU for producing competent, innovative, and future-ready graduates while upholding high standards of discipline, innovation, and service. He commended the Pro-Chancellor, Professor Toyin Ashiru, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ayodeji Olayinka Johnson Agboola, and members of the Governing Council and Senate for sustaining the university’s ideals.

“The 35th Convocation celebrates academic excellence, access, and institutional relevance,” Governor Abiodun said. “By placing reliable data at the centre of decision-making, our administration has enhanced transparency, improved outcomes, and ensured that every intervention across the education value chain is strategic and measurable.”

Highlighting his administration’s commitment, the governor revealed that ₦275.4 billion, representing 17% of the state’s ₦1.7 trillion 2026 budget, was allocated to education. “This reflects our determination to expand access to quality education, reduce inequality, and ensure no child is left behind, regardless of background or location,” he said.

Governor Abiodun congratulated the graduating students, urging them to continue learning, asking questions, and serving as ambassadors of the university. As a demonstration of support for academic excellence, he donated ₦500,000 to each of the 13 best graduating students from the university’s faculties and ₦2 million to Master Ajayi David of the Faculty of Engineering, who emerged as the overall best graduating student.

In his remarks, Vice-Chancellor Professor Ayodeji Olayinka Agboola praised OOU’s tradition of excellence, noting that the university currently ranks 16th nationally among 321 Nigerian universities, based on academic visibility, research output, and web presence. He highlighted that the university is second only to LAUTECH among state-owned institutions in Nigeria.

Professor Agboola also commended Governor Abiodun for prioritising education as a catalyst for holistic and transformative development, reaffirming OOU’s commitment to advancing a knowledge-driven economy anchored on innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable development aligned with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.