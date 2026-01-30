Governor Uba Sani has launched an environmental initiative that will strengthen sanitation, which provides jobs for 5,000 youths and women across Kaduna State.

Speaking at the launching of the initiative named Operation TSAFTA on Thursday, the governor promised that 7,000 more jobs would be created in the next couple of months.

Mr Sani said that his government has procured essential equipment, including Roro bins, dustbins, water tankers, and appropriate personal protective equipment for the programme.

‘’These resources are intended to enhance operational effectiveness, improve safety for workers, and ensure that sanitation activities are carried out in a professional and sustainable manner,’’ he added.

The governor noted that the initial phase of Operation TSAFTA will focus on four Local Government Areas that are ‘’currently experiencing significant environmental stress arising from rapid urbanisation, increased commercial activity, and population density.’’

He added that “Lessons learned from this phase will guide expansion to the remaining local governments in due course”.

According to him, the programme is ‘’ a practical response to the environmental pressures that accompany population growth, urban expansion, and economic activity, and it reflects our administration’s resolve to address these challenges with purpose and coordination.’’

Governor Sani argued that a ‘’clean and well-managed environment is fundamental to human health, economic productivity, and social stability.

“Operation TSAFTA is therefore not an isolated intervention, but part of a broader effort to embed environmental responsibility into governance and daily life across both urban and rural communities in Kaduna State,’’ he said.

Commending the 23 Local Government Councils, the Ministry for Local Government Affairs, and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, he noted that ‘’effective governance depends on cooperation across institutions, and Operation TSAFTA demonstrates what can be achieved when agencies align their efforts toward a common objective.’’

‘’The programme creates opportunities for women and young people to engage in lawful, productive work while contributing directly to environmental cleanliness and public wellbeing.

‘’By linking environmental management with livelihoods, we are fostering a sense of ownership, encouraging responsible behaviour, and reinforcing the idea that environmental protection is a shared civic duty,’’ he argued.

According to him, Operation TSAFTA aligns with his administration’s broader commitment to youth inclusion, skills development, and shared participation in governance.

Mr Sani disclosed that the programme prioritises private sector involvement in environmental management. “Through the engagement of private service providers and competent cleaning firms, we are improving efficiency, professionalism, and accountability in sanitation services,” he stressed.

He said that partnerships are essential for building a resilient environmental management system that can adapt to growing demands and changing conditions.

Governor Sani pointed out that the ‘’impact of our collective efforts is already visible. Kaduna State has, in recent times, gained recognition as one of the environmentally conscious states in the federation.

‘’This progress reflects the results of clear policies, institutional reforms, and the cooperation of citizens who understand the value of a clean and orderly environment,’’ he added.