The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved a request by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for a change of venue for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third-round qualifying match between Nigeria and Senegal.

The first-leg encounter, scheduled for Saturday, 7 February, will now be played at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State, instead of the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

The NFF’s Director of Competitions, Ruth David, confirmed the development, explaining that the request was necessitated by the deteriorating condition of the Ibadan pitch, which had earlier been approved for the fixture.

According to her, concerns over the playing surface made it impractical to host a match of such importance at the Lekan Salami Stadium, despite the venue having staged the Falconets’ second-round, second-leg qualifier against Rwanda in September last year.

Following CAF’s approval, the Nigerian U-20 women’s team, the Falconets, are expected to relocate from Ibadan to Abeokuta in the coming days to acclimatise to the turf and facilities at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex ahead of the decisive clash.

A familiar crossroads for the Falconets

The venue change slightly alters logistics, but the broader narrative remains unchanged for Nigeria’s Falconets, who stand at a familiar crossroads shaped by history, expectation and ambition.

The tie against Senegal is the first leg of a third-round qualifier on the road to the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by Poland from 5 to 27 September. The return leg is scheduled for Dakar on 14 February, with the aggregate winner advancing to the final round of African qualifiers.

Nigeria reached this stage in commanding fashion, sweeping aside Rwanda 5–0 on aggregate in the second round. Senegal were equally ruthless, recording a 6–0 aggregate victory over Algeria to book their place in the tie.

Only four African teams will qualify for the World Cup finals, adding further weight to the encounter.

Aduku’s calm and continuity

Falconets head coach Moses Aduku has maintained a measured tone in the buildup, insisting that preparation, rather than pressure, will define his team’s approach.

The Falconets have spent several weeks in camp, with the technical crew reporting strong discipline, intensity and growing cohesion. Training sessions have focused on team shape, movement off the ball and coordination between units, as the players adjust to tactical demands.

Aduku brings valuable experience into the campaign. He was part of Nigeria’s coaching crew at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, where the Falconets reached the quarter-finals, and now hopes to guide this generation even deeper into the tournament.

History, expectation and responsibility

Few teams in African women’s football carry the weight of pedigree like Nigeria. The Falconets have qualified for every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup since its inception, finishing as runners-up in 2010 and 2014 and reaching the semi-finals in 2012.

That consistency has turned qualification into an expectation rather than an aspiration, but it also brings responsibility, particularly in high-stakes qualifiers such as this.

Senegal, on the other hand, are chasing history. The West Africans are bidding for their first-ever appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and will approach the tie with belief and momentum, buoyed by their dominant second-round showing.

What is at stake

The winner over two legs will advance to the final round of qualifiers, where either Guinea-Bissau or Malawi await. Beyond that lies a coveted place at Poland 2026 and the opportunity to test a new generation of African talent on the global stage.

With CAF’s approval of the venue change, attention now turns to Abeokuta, where the Falconets will complete final preparations.