Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has joined hundreds of members of the Muslim Ummah at the official opening of a newly constructed Jumu’at Mosque with Islamiyya Vocational Centre Schools built by the Sautus Sunnah Charity Foundation at Kadarko Estate, Katsina.

The Jumu’at sermon was delivered by Sheikh Abubakar Lawal Triumph, who called on Muslims to uphold the values of unity, patience and service to humanity in line with the teachings of Islam.

Speaking after the prayers, Governor Radda commended the Foundation for its sustained commitment to Islamic education, moral upbringing and community development, describing the project as “a noble investment in the spiritual and educational future of our children and society at large.”

“The Katsina State Government appreciates the role of faith-based organisations like the Sautus Sunnah Charity Foundation in supporting education, social welfare and peaceful coexistence. This mosque and the Islamiyya schools will serve as centres of worship, learning, moral guidance and character development,” the Governor stated.

Governor Radda praised the Islamic clerics at the event and commended the Foundation’s Chairman, Sheikh Yakubu Musa Hassan Katsina, for his commitment to Da’awah, education and humanitarian service across the state and the North.

Earlier, the National Secretary-General of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Kabir Gombe, highlighted the importance of such charitable initiatives in strengthening communities and pledged the organisation’s continued support for similar projects.

Sautus Sunnah Charity Foundation is a Nigeria-based Islamic non-governmental organisation with a strong presence in Katsina State, focusing on Qur’anic education, Islamic studies, vocational training and support for the less privileged.

Through institutions such as the JIBWIS Gidan Mariya Orphanage and Vocational Centre in Kaita and Makarantar Sautus Sunnah, the Foundation is committed to raising a generation that is sound in knowledge, faith and useful skills, to enable them become self-reliant and responsible members of society.

The Foundation also undertakes Da’awah activities, public lectures, Qur’anic memorisation programmes, competitions, graduations and the construction of mosques for communities in need.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal; the Speaker, Nasir Yahaya; Member representing Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Aliyu (General), JIBWIS National Chairman, Sheikh Ibrahim Jalo Jalingo; the Grand Khadi of Katsina State; APC State Chairman, Sani J B Daura; APC National Legal Adviser, Murtala Kankia; members of the State Executive Council, Chairman Mosque Committee Sabo Musa, traditional rulers and Muslim leaders from across the state.