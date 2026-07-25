Since the inauguration of the administration of Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, the state has returned decisively and irreversibly to the national limelight.

In a remarkably short span of time, Governor Otti has demonstrated with unmistakable clarity what transformational leadership truly means in practice. From modern road infrastructure to smart schools, from newly commissioned hospitals to a rejuvenated civil service, from restored public confidence to renewed investor interest, the governor has repositioned Abia State far beyond even the expectations of his most ardent supporters. What was once dismissed as a state weighed down by decades of underperformance is today a subject of admiring commentary in national and international conversations on governance.

One initiative sets Otti’s administration apart

Yet, amid this impressive catalogue of visible achievements, there is one initiative that quietly, yet powerfully, sets this administration apart from every comparator, and perhaps even from most sub-national governments across Africa. That initiative is the governor’s deliberate decision to invest in shaping the character, competence, and leadership capacity of the next generation of Abians.

Clearly, such long-term investment does not reflect an administration chasing short-term optics, nor is it a project designed for the applause of the present moment. This is the work of a leader who is thinking about generations yet unborn. It is the work of a leader who understands that the enduring greatness of any society is determined not by the monuments it erects, but by the quality of the men and women it produces.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The Abia State Leadership Academy (ASLA) was established with a bold and unambiguous mandate to instill ethics, values, and practical leadership skills in both emerging and established leaders. Far from being a routine training centre, ASLA has been designed as a strategic institution and a centre of excellence charged with cultivating the intellectual capacity, ethical grounding, and civic consciousness required to sustain long-term development in Abia State and beyond.

The Academy’s flagship initiative

The Academy’s flagship initiative, the ASLA Youth Leadership Bootcamp, is a fully residential programme targeted at young Abians between the ages of 16 and 20. It is a rigorous, immersive experience designed to raise a generation of young people who are alive to their civic responsibilities, grounded in the virtues of empathy, diligence, and integrity, and equipped with the tools of critical thinking, innovation, and disciplined execution.

The programme is anchored on a simple but powerful conviction, and one that Governor Otti himself has championed throughout his public and private life. It is the conviction that transformational leaders are not born, but shaped. They are shaped by knowledge, sharpened by discipline, refined by values, and forged in the fire of purpose.

When the academy opened applications for the 2026 Youth Leadership Bootcamp, the response was nothing short of extraordinary. Over 7,000 candidates applied for the 1,000 available spots. This overwhelming show of interest speaks not only to the hunger of our young people for meaningful opportunities, but also to the growing confidence in the administration’s ability to deliver programmes of genuine, transformative value. Behind that number lie stories of young men and women in senior secondary schools, early undergraduates, and recent school leavers, all reaching for a chance to be shaped into something greater than their immediate circumstances might suggest. That is the true measure of the Academy’s promise. It is not merely a training programme, but also a beacon of hope for a generation that, for too long, has been told what they cannot become.

It is easy, perhaps too easy, to measure the success of governments by the roads they build, the schools they construct, and the hospitals they equip. These are very important and necessary markers of development, and Governor Otti has delivered handsomely on all of them. But, sometimes the enduring test of any administration lies in something far less visible and far more consequential. Even the finest institutions can crumble if placed in the hands of people without character. What outlives every administration is the quality of the people it has shaped. By establishing the Abia State Leadership Academy, Governor Otti has made a decision that shows a deep reflection about the kind of society we need to build. He has chosen to invest in the one asset that appreciates over time and compounds across generations: human character.

Clearly, this is the mark of a statesman, not merely a governor. It is the difference between leaders who manage the present and leaders who plan and build for the future. Governor Otti is building the future through his firm determination to help shape the character and worldviews of the next generation for good.

The curriculum of the bootcamp is intentional and carefully constructed to embody the values the Academy seeks to transmit. It emphasises integrity, because a society without honest citizens cannot sustain democratic governance. The curriculum also emphasises discipline, because personal discipline is the invisible foundation upon which all national development ultimately rests. It emphasises empathy, because leaders who cannot feel the pain of the people they serve will, sooner or later, betray them. It emphasises innovation, because tomorrow’s challenges cannot be solved with yesterday’s thinking. It emphasises civic responsibility, because a nation is only as strong as the sense of duty its citizens carry.

And above all, it emphasises transformational leadership, because Abia, Nigeria, and the world need leaders who serve, not rulers who reign. These are not abstract virtues confined to textbooks, but they are the daily disciplines that will shape how tomorrow’s engineers build our infrastructure, how tomorrow’s doctors care for our sick, how tomorrow’s judges dispense justice, how tomorrow’s entrepreneurs create wealth, and how tomorrow’s public servants steward the affairs of state.

National model worthy of study and emulation

The Abia State Leadership Academy deserves recognition not only as an Abia initiative, but as a national model worthy of study and emulation. In a country where public discourse is dominated by concerns about the erosion of values, the collapse of institutions, and the rise of transactional leadership, ASLA offers a quiet, structured, and sustainable answer to some of the most difficult questions confronting our nation. If initiatives of this nature were replicated across the thirty-six states of the Federation, the leadership landscape of Nigeria could be transformed within a single generation.

To the 1,000 young people who have earned admission into the 2026 cohort, a word must be said. You now carry a responsibility greater than yourselves. You have been chosen not because you are already leaders, but because someone believed you can become one. You are encouraged to honour that belief.

Honour the vision of the governor who created this opportunity for you. Honour the parents, teachers, and communities that raised you to be worthy of this moment. And when you emerge from the academy at the end of the bootcamp, remember always that your success will not be measured by the positions you occupy, but by the lives you improve, the systems you strengthen, and the values you refuse to compromise, no matter the cost.

In establishing the Abia State Leadership Academy, Governor Otti has demonstrated a rare truth in public leadership. He has demonstrated that the truest investments a government can make are not always the most visible ones. By committing resources, energy, and institutional weight to the formation of ethical, innovative, and transformational leaders, he has planted a seed that will bear fruit long after this administration has taken its place in history. Roads will always be needed. Hospitals will always be built.

Schools will always be renovated. But the leaders of tomorrow can only be shaped today.

For seeing that truth clearly, and for acting on it with foresight and determination, Governor Otti deserves the commendation not only of Abians, but of every person who longs for a decent, disciplined, and dignified society. The Abia State Leadership Academy is a statement of belief. It is a declaration that a better Nigeria can be realised, and that the work of building it must begin, deliberately and unapologetically, with our young people.

*Prof Kenneth Kalu, FCA, is the President of the Abia State Leadership Academy