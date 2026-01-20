Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has flagged off the distribution of 1,100 motorcycles to Community Development Officers (CDOs), Community Support Officers (CSOs) and Community Learning Officers (CLOs). Mr Radda has also commissioned six tube-well drilling machines and three wheel air compressors to strengthen grassroots service delivery and irrigation farming across the state.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, the governor said the intervention reflects his administration’s strategy of strengthening ward-level institutions, investing in productive infrastructure and placing communities at the centre of planning and development.

He explained that the Community Development Programme (CDP) was established to deepen government presence at the grassroots, with CDOs, CSOs and CLOs mobilising communities, supervising projects, ensuring accountability and serving as the vital link between government and the people.

Governor Radda said the 1,100 motorcycles will enhance mobility, monitoring and access to rural and hard-to-reach areas. He noted that the motorcycles are being provided under a hire-purchase scheme, with government paying 50 per cent of the cost while beneficiaries repay the balance over five years, to promote ownership, responsibility and sustainability.

“These motorcycles are tools for service, not gifts. Any sale or misuse will attract sanctions in line with the Civil Service Rules,” he clarified.

On agriculture, he recalled the earlier distribution of 4,000 solar irrigation pumps and 100 bags of fertiliser per ward, which boosted dry-season farming. He added that this year, irrigation wards also received gasoline pumps, knapsack sprayers, as well as free fertilisers, herbicides and pesticides.

Mr Radda said the newly commissioned drilling machines and air compressors will expand access to groundwater, support dry-season irrigation, reduce dependence on rainfall and strengthen climate-resilient agriculture.

He described the combined provision of irrigation equipment, farm inputs, drilling capacity and improved mobility for frontline officers as an integrated approach to community empowerment and results-driven governance.

Governor Radda commended the Ministry of Agriculture, the Community Development Programme, the Katsina State Irrigation Development Authority and development partners, and urged beneficiaries to use the equipment responsibly and in strict accordance with CDP guidelines.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Community Development Programme, Kamaladdeen, thanked Governor Dikko Umaru Radda for his strong support, describing the day as historic for the CDP and the 361 wards of the state.

He said the distribution of 1,100 motorcycles would improve mobility, supervision and monitoring of projects, and strengthen service delivery at the grassroots.

Mr Kamaladdeen stressed that the motorcycles are for official use only and must not be sold, warning that any misuse would attract sanctions under the Civil Service Rules.

He highlighted key achievements of the CDP, including the rehabilitation of over 500 boreholes, renovation of primary schools, prudent management of community funds, and support for interventions such as the distribution of 90,000 bags of grains, empowerment programmes and activities of the Ministry of Women Affairs.

The Coordinator assured of continued commitment to accountability, effective project delivery and strong partnership with MDAs, while appreciating the Governor for prioritising community-driven development and rural empowerment.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Aliyu Lawal Zakari Sahrgalle, said the commissioning of the irrigation machines, air compressors and motorcycles marks another milestone in strengthening agriculture, rural development and grassroots service delivery.

He noted that with the challenges of climate change and irregular rainfall, the new irrigation equipment would support year-round farming, increase yields, raise farmers’ income, create jobs and improve food security.

The Commissioner added that the motorcycles would enhance the mobility and effectiveness of CDP officers, improve monitoring and ensure timely execution of projects in communities.

In his address, Salim Suleiman, the Managing Director of the Katsina State Irrigation Development Authority said the new drilling machines and compressors demonstrate the government’s commitment to food security, climate resilience and sustainable water resources management.

He disclosed that the Authority has also acquired a suction dredger for desilting dams, rehabilitated irrigation schemes, renovated offices, formed Water Users Associations and is preparing for the 2025/2026 dry-season farming through staff training and farmer data capture.

Representing the Katsina State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura, congratulated the state government, describing the initiative as clear evidence of its commitment to grassroots development, youth empowerment, food security and sustainable agriculture.

On behalf of ALGON, the Chairman of Katsina Local Government Council, Isah Miqdad, pledged continued support for the Community Development Programme and Governor Radda’s policies, assuring that the motorcycles and equipment would be properly utilised for the benefit of communities across the state.