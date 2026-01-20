The Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Aminu Sani, has announced that the party is targeting over one million members in its ongoing e-registration exercise. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Mr Sani provided an update on the progress of the digital enrollment. He noted that the party leadership has successfully mobilised members across the state to ensure massive participation and reach the set milestone.

Mr Sani revealed that while the party’s manual register previously held over two million members in the state, the transition to a digital platform is essential for modernising the party’s database. He urged faithful members to turn out en masse to register online before the deadline.

The Chairperson stated that the state government, under the leadership of Governor Umar Namadi, has provided logistical support, including technical facilities and personnel training, to ensure the exercise’s success.

“According to our dashboard, as of Sunday, we have registered about 100,000 people. We are calling on all members to register immediately, as the exercise is scheduled to close on 30 January,” Mr Sani stated.

He added that monitoring teams are currently traversing all 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) to oversee the process, provide technical support, and boost mobilisation efforts.

Beyond internal party registration, Mr Sani also charged eligible citizens to participate in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) conducted by INEC. He described the CVR as a “cornerstone of inclusive governance” and a prerequisite for exercising democratic rights.

“Your right to vote is only guaranteed if you have a Permanent Voter Card (PVC). Those with existing cards should validate their registration, while those who have recently turned 18 must ensure they register to get their PVCs,” he advised.

The ongoing electronic registration in Jigawa is part of a broader national strategy by the All Progressives Congress to digitise its membership database.

The e-platform uses biometric data and NIN integration to ensure each member is a unique, verifiable individual. The party has deployed thousands of “Registration Officers” equipped with tablets and mobile apps to rural wards across Nigeria, ensuring that the transition isn’t limited to urban centres.