The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ethical standards in health research.

It also pledged sustained support for the National Health Research Ethics Committee (NHREC) to protect research participants and enhance the credibility of scientific outputs in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, made the pledge on Tuesday at the 2026 Face-to-Face Meeting and Training Workshop of NHREC in Abuja.

Mr Salako said the government recognised the critical role of ethical oversight in health research, particularly studies involving human subjects, adding that Nigeria’s research ecosystem must align with international best practices.

He noted that research ethics in Nigeria gained renewed focus following the establishment of NHREC in 2005 and its formal empowerment under the National Health Act of 2014, which mandates the committee to provide ethical approvals, issue guidelines and monitor health research nationwide.

According to him, the current NHREC inaugurated in January 2024 under the chairmanship of Richard Adegbola, has made notable progress in raising standards by timely reviewing research proposals and strengthening oversight mechanisms.

“The expertise and dedication demonstrated by NHREC members in the last two years are bringing progress, order and credibility to Nigeria’s health research ecosystem,” he said.

He commended the committee for convening early in the year to develop a work plan and chart a strategic direction, describing the meeting as a fitting activity to mark the second anniversary of the present NHREC.

The minister also lauded the digital enablement of the ethics review process, including the revamping of the NHREC website and the introduction of an electronic portal, saying the innovation would enhance efficiency, data management, transparency and stakeholder engagement.

He urged researchers, institutions, sub-national ethics committees and international partners to fully utilise the e-portal to improve the integrity of health research and safeguard the rights and welfare of participants.

He further acknowledged the support of development partners such as the Gates Foundation, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the African Vaccine Regulatory Forum (AVAREF), the Multi-Regional Clinical Trials (MRCT) Centre, and GARNET partners in strengthening NHREC’s functions.

The minister described the ongoing Trial Regulation and Clinical Ethics Optimisation (TRACE) project as a welcome initiative, assuring that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare would build on it to ensure a sustainable ethical environment for clinical research.

He reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to encourage and fund local research for drug development, vaccines and disease epidemiology, stressing that ethical conduct was essential to public trust and scientific credibility.

He called on NHREC members to intensify efforts toward achieving a fully ethically compliant health research environment in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

