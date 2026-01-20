Brooklyn Beckham, the son of football legend David Beckham and singer Victoria Beckham, has publicly condemned his parents’ actions over their efforts to “endlessly ruin” his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, a model and actor, married Nicola Peltz, an American actress, on 9 April 2022 at Palm Beach, Florida, after dating for 2 years.

Their relationship and marriage have been marred by controversy. American weekly magazine People reported that the issue began after Nicola refused to wear Victoria’s chosen dress at her wedding to Brooklyn.

On 12 January 2026, The Standard UK reported that Brooklyn had become estranged from his family and had told his parents to contact him only through lawyers. The news outlet also added that he issued a cease-and-desist letter to his parents, even as his parents’ Instagram posts featured him.

Call out

However, Brooklyn revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he felt he had no choice but to speak out, alleging that his parents had long been trying to undermine his relationship, even before his wedding.

He stated that he is ready to negate his parents, whom he accused of controlling his life despite “performative social media posts, family events, and inauthentic relationships”.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out,” he said.

Frustration, allegation

The 26-year-old actor, popular for his role in ‘Foosball’, also expressed his frustration with his mother’s involvement in his wedding, accusing Victoria of trying to cancel key parts of the wedding to his wife.

“My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.

My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress at the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to find a new dress urgently.”

Additionally, Brooklyn alleged that his parents repeatedly attempted to bribe him into giving up his rightful name before his wedding day, a decision he said could have affected his life, his wife, and their future children.

He claimed that his parents’ attitude toward him changed after he resisted the offer, and that the situation has since escalated.

“Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children.

“They were adamant that I sign before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since,” the actor said.

Wedding

The actor revealed that his mother made further efforts during his wedding ceremony to undermine his wife, leaving him humiliated and uncomfortable. He also condemned attacks he received from the members of his family on social media.

“During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’. The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family.’ Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family,

“I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to be a romantic love song. She danced very inappropriately in front of me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he said.

He also faulted his father, David Beckham, saying the ex-footballer has repeatedly refused attempts to meet him, especially when his wife, Nicola, is involved.

Amid the family dispute, Brooklyn, who married Nicola on 9 April 2022, revealed plans to renew his vows with his wife to create “new memories” of their wedding.

“We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment. My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one.

“My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable. Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad’s birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room, trying to plan quality time with him.

“He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face,” he added.

Family value

The actor also grossly faulted his family values, insisting that it is pretentious at the expense of professional obligations. He added that he and his wife, Nicola, will continue to refuse a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation.

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family “love” is decided by how much you post on social media, even if it’s at the expense of your professional obligations.

“The narrative that my wife controls me is entirely backwards. My parents have controlled me for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.

“I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy, and happiness for our future family,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Beckhams have yet to respond to the allegations from their eldest son.

Brooklyn Beckham statement