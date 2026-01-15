The Ogun State Government under Governor Dapo Abiodun has rolled out several initiatives to boost food production and support farmers across the state, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Bolu Owotomo, has said.

Mr Owotomo, in a chat with newsmen on Thursday,said the administration was implementing programmes such as the Ogun State Economic Transformation Project, OGCARES, the Value Chain Development Programme and the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones to enhance agricultural productivity and reduce post-harvest losses.

According to him, the state government has procured 40 tractors, 10 bulldozers and harvesters to promote farm mechanisation, while solar-powered and petrol-powered pumping machines have been distributed to farmers to support dry-season farming.

The commissioner said the Abiodun administration has also invested in infrastructure development within farm settlements and estates, including the construction of poultry pens, fish processing centres and storage warehouses.

He added that the government was promoting climate-smart agriculture, strengthening farmer support systems and improving market access through digital platforms.

Mr Owotomo noted that the government had established partnerships with international organisations to mobilise funding, technical expertise and capacity-building support for agricultural development in the state.

He said the initiatives were expected to enhance food security, reduce poverty and stimulate economic growth in Ogun State.

The commissioner further disclosed that the government had introduced youth-focused agricultural programmes, including the Ogun Youth Agricultural Programme, which targets 8,000 youths annually in greenhouse and hydroponics farming.

Mr Owotomo said the ministry was aligning its activities with the state’s economic transformation agenda, ensuring strict adherence to implementation frameworks, strengthening monitoring and evaluation systems, and pursuing strategic public-private partnerships.

He urged farmers in the state to take advantage of the government’s support programmes, assuring them of the administration’s commitment to their welfare and the growth of the agricultural sector