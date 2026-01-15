A former Chief of Defence Staff, Theophilus Danjuma, has withdrawn a N1 billion defamation suit he filed against Paul Rika and his ministry, the Holiness Revival Ministry Worldwide (HOREMOW).

The Lagos State High Court struck out the suit on 12 January after Mr Danjuma filed a notice of discontinuance, effectively closing a case that had been pending for more than a year.

Although the retired Nigerian Army general did not issue an official statement on the withdrawal, multiple sources familiar with the matter told PREMIUM TIMES that the decision followed sustained interventions by prominent Christian leaders and respected traditional rulers from across the country.

Background to the dispute

The suit arose from a Christian publication authored by Mr Rika in September 2024, titled “God’s Message to Kuteb Tribe and Indigenes of Taraba State.”

Mr Danjuma, who is from Taraba State, stated that parts of the book portrayed him negatively and harmed his reputation both within and outside Nigeria.

Through his legal team, led by Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, he sought a public apology, a retraction and N1 billion in damages.

However, Mr Rika and HOREMOW denied the allegations, insisting that the publication was a religious message meant for spiritual reflection and not a personal attack on any individual.

Behind-the-scenes reconciliation

Sources close to the parties stated that the dispute had concerned community leaders, particularly in Taraba State, where both men hold considerable influence.

According to the sources, senior Christian clerics, church leaders and traditional rulers intervened, urging both sides to de-escalate tensions and resolve the matter amicably to prevent further divisions within the Christian community and the state.

“The appeal was that this matter should not further polarise the church or the community,” a source familiar with the mediation efforts told PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity. “There was a strong emphasis on forgiveness, reconciliation and the responsibility of respected leaders to set an example.”

Court proceedings

At the resumed hearing before Justice J. O. Pedro, counsel to Mr Danjuma, Moses Agbede, informed the court that the claimant had decided to discontinue the suit.

Lawyers representing Mr Rika and HOREMOW confirmed receipt of the notice and did not oppose the withdrawal, but requested costs be awarded to cover expenses incurred during the proceedings.

Justice Pedro subsequently struck out the case and awarded N250,000 in costs against Mr Danjuma in favour of the defendants.

Reactions

Following the ruling, Mr Rika welcomed the outcome, describing it as a resolution that strengthened his confidence in the judicial process.

Supporters of the cleric and his ministry also expressed relief, saying the development was timely and would promote unity within the church and the wider society.

The defamation claim ended without a full trial or a judicial determination on its merits.