The Ogun State Government has taken a bold step in advancing sports development by appointing Nigerian football legend, Segun Odegbami, as the state’s first-ever Grand Sports Ambassador.

This unique honour was formally announced by Governor Dapo Abiodun during a press briefing with sports journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Fondly known as “Mathematical” for his exceptional intelligence and skill on the football field, Mr Odegbami’s appointment recognises his vast contributions to Nigerian sports and his deep-rooted connection to Ogun State.

Governor Abiodun described the decision as a carefully considered one, aimed at leveraging Mr Odegbami’s experience and passion to inspire the next generation of athletes and promote sporting excellence across the state.

Ogun State has produced global icons like World Champion hurdler Tobi Amusan who is one of the State’s Sports Ambassadors

Also, two-time heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is also one of the Sports Ambassadors of the Gateway State.

Mr Odegbami’s elevation to Grand Sports Ambassador, however, marks a new level of engagement and leadership in sports promotion.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Accepting the title, Mr Odegbami expressed his gratitude to the Governor and the people of Ogun State.

He acknowledged the novelty of the title and pledged to fulfill the responsibilities that come with it.

“I’ve not read or heard it before, that title of Grand Sports Ambassador. I think this is the very first of its kind anywhere. I want to thank His Excellency for his creativity in creating this position,” the former national football team captain said.

“And with all humility, I will play my part to ensure I justify the confidence placed in me and deliver all it takes to be a worthy Grand Sports Ambassador.”

Segun Odegbami: A legacy of excellence

Mr Odegbami is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest footballers.

He earned his nickname “Mathematical” not just for his football intelligence, but also due to his background in engineering.

Mr Odegbami played a crucial role in Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations victory in 1980 and was renowned for his dazzling runs down the right wing, precision crosses, and goal-scoring ability.

Beyond his playing career, Mr Odegbami has remained an influential voice in Nigerian sports, serving as a mentor, broadcaster, and advocate for sports development.

His vision extends beyond football, as he has consistently championed grassroots programmes and youth empowerment through sports education and infrastructure.

With this new role, Mr Odegbami is expected to work closely with the state government to create sustainable sports initiatives, promote talent discovery and development, and boost Ogun’s status as a powerhouse of Nigerian sports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

