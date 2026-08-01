Despite decades of scientific advances, malaria remains one of the world’s deadliest yet most preventable diseases, particularly across Africa. Caused by Plasmodium parasites transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, the disease continues to pose a major public health challenge despite sustained global intervention.

The female Anopheles mosquito, which bites mainly between dusk and dawn, is the primary carrier of the parasite. While malaria cannot be transmitted through casual contact such as hugging, coughing or sharing food, it can be passed from a pregnant mother to her unborn child during pregnancy or childbirth.

For many people, mosquito bites are viewed as little more than a nuisance. However, the bite of an infected mosquito can have devastating consequences. Malaria is not an ordinary fever to be dismissed or treated through self-medication. Without prompt diagnosis and appropriate treatment, it can lead to severe anaemia, organ failure, cerebral malaria and death.

Despite being both preventable and treatable, malaria still claims more than 600,000 lives each year, with African children accounting for the overwhelming majority of these deaths.

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Every April 25, the world observes World Malaria Day to renew global commitment to malaria prevention and elimination. Yet beyond the annual campaigns and public declarations, malaria continues to thrive across sub-Saharan Africa, fuelled by poverty, poor sanitation, weak healthcare systems and limited access to quality medical care.

According to the World Health Organization’s World Malaria Report 2025, released ahead of the 2026 World Malaria Day, an estimated 282 million malaria cases were recorded globally in 2024, up from 273 million in 2023. The report also estimated that about 610,000 people died from malaria in 2024, underscoring the disease’s persistent global threat.

Africa bears the greatest burden, accounting for 94 per cent of global malaria cases and 95 per cent of malaria-related deaths. Even more alarming is the fact that about 75 per cent of malaria deaths on the continent occur among children under five years of age. Behind these figures are families devastated, futures cut short and communities weighed down by losses that are largely preventable.

Nigeria remains one of the countries most severely affected by malaria. Alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Uganda, it contributes more than half of the global malaria burden. This troubling reality calls for sustained action by governments, healthcare institutions, the private sector, community leaders and individual citizens.

The theme for the 2026 World Malaria Day, “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must,” reflects renewed optimism. The WHO notes that innovations such as malaria vaccines, next-generation insecticide-treated nets and improved medicines are saving lives. However, it warns that progress is being threatened by drug resistance, climate change, humanitarian crises and inadequate funding.

There is, however, good reason for hope. Since 2000, malaria interventions have prevented an estimated 2.3 billion cases and saved about 14 million lives globally, while 47 countries have been certified malaria-free. These achievements demonstrate that malaria elimination is achievable through sustained political commitment, adequate investment and responsible public health practices.

One misconception that continues to worsen Nigeria’s malaria burden is the assumption that every fever is malaria. Fever is merely a symptom, not a disease. Although malaria often causes fever, many viral, bacterial and other medical conditions do the same. Unfortunately, many people begin taking antimalarial drugs without first confirming the cause of their illness.

This culture of self-medication is dangerous. Malaria symptoms—including fever, chills, headache, weakness and excessive sweating—can resemble those of other illnesses. Proper diagnosis should therefore be made using blood microscopy or Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs). Treating malaria without confirmation not only contributes to drug resistance but may also delay treatment of the actual illness.

Health experts consistently advise that malaria treatment should only begin after confirmation. Once diagnosed, the World Health Organization recommends Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT), prescribed by qualified healthcare professionals. Patients should complete the full course of treatment, even after symptoms disappear, and obtain medications only from licensed pharmacies and accredited healthcare facilities to avoid counterfeit or substandard drugs.

Children under five, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to severe malaria. Without urgent medical attention, severe malaria can rapidly progress to coma, multiple organ failure or death within 24 hours. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment therefore remain essential.

Governments at all levels must continue to strengthen malaria prevention and treatment efforts. In Ogun State, the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun has sustained various healthcare interventions aimed at reducing malaria prevalence and expanding access to quality healthcare. These include the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, the provision of malaria test kits and antimalarial medicines, and improved access to services through government hospitals and primary healthcare centres.

The Ogun State Health Insurance Agency (OGSHIA) also deserves commendation for expanding affordable healthcare coverage to residents in both the formal and informal sectors. By encouraging people to seek professional medical care rather than relying on self-medication, the scheme is contributing to improved health outcomes and reducing preventable deaths.

Nevertheless, government efforts alone cannot eliminate malaria. The private sector has a critical role through corporate social responsibility initiatives. Businesses can support malaria control by donating treated mosquito nets, sponsoring free screening programmes, supporting healthcare facilities and funding public awareness campaigns.

Religious leaders, traditional rulers and community leaders also have vital roles, particularly in rural communities where ignorance and self-medication remain prevalent. Through churches, mosques, palaces, schools and community meetings, they can promote accurate health information and encourage preventive practices.

Communities must equally prioritise environmental sanitation by clearing blocked drains, eliminating stagnant water and maintaining clean surroundings where mosquitoes cannot breed. Good sanitation remains one of the simplest and most effective strategies for reducing malaria transmission.

Individuals also have responsibilities. Sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets, using mosquito repellents, keeping homes clean, testing before treatment and completing prescribed medication are simple but highly effective measures that can save lives.

Malaria is neither a death sentence nor an inevitable part of life in Africa. It is a preventable and treatable disease that continues to flourish largely because of negligence, misinformation and insufficient collective action. With stronger public awareness, better healthcare systems, sustained political commitment and active community participation, malaria can be drastically reduced—and ultimately eliminated.

The fight against malaria is a shared responsibility. Governments, healthcare professionals, development partners, private organisations, religious institutions, community leaders and citizens must all play their part. Malaria has stolen far too many lives for far too long. The knowledge, tools and resources to defeat it already exist. What remains is the collective will to act—and the resolve to act now.

*Nosimot Soneye writes from the Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Abeokuta.

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