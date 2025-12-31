In Nigeria’s democratic space, where freedom of expression is rightly protected, a dangerous subculture has also flourished: professional blackmailers masquerading as bloggers.

These individuals thrive on falsehood, sensationalism, and deliberate mischief, weaponising misinformation to gain attention, relevance, and money. In the process, they undermine public trust, endanger social cohesion, and threaten public order.

A disturbing example is the conduct of a so-called blogger, Adetoun, whose notoriety rests largely on publishing unverified claims and sowing disaffection, particularly against the Ogun State Government.

Following the unfortunate road traffic accident involving world boxing champion Anthony Joshua, she released a video laced with blatant falsehoods, innuendo, and crude personal attacks.

She claimed that Ogun State does not have a single ambulance, insinuated that Anthony Joshua might have died but for the intervention of the Lagos State Government, and went further to allege—without a shred of evidence—that Governor Dapo Abiodun was in Ghana attending parties and “impregnating women” instead of responding to the emergency.

These claims are not only false; they are reckless, defamatory, and inciting.

The Facts About Ambulance Services in Ogun State

Contrary to these assertions, Ogun State has made measurable, documented, and nationally recognised progress in emergency medical response. The state currently operates 26 Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances, strategically deployed across urban and rural areas, supported by 16 ambulance points that ensure 24-hour coverage.

These services have saved lives repeatedly, as borne out by consistent media reports.

Notable ambulance providers in Ogun State include:

• Ogun State Ambulance Service, offering statewide coverage—Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ota, and other major towns—with free emergency transport within the first 48 hours under the BHCPF scheme.

• Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Ambulance Service, providing 24/7 emergency dispatch and inter-facility referrals.

• Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta Ambulance Service, covering Abeokuta and surrounding LGAs.

• Babcock University Teaching Hospital Ambulance Service, offering round-the-clock emergency and referral services.

• Rural Maternal Health Emergency Transportation (R-MHET) scheme, which deploys tricycle ambulances for obstetric emergencies and antenatal transport in rural communities.

For emergencies, residents can dial 112 (toll-free) or 08112000033, while traffic emergencies can be reported to Ogun TRACE on 07066942555 or 08062703568. In April 2023, Ogun State further strengthened rural emergency response with the introduction of 50 tricycle ambulances. This was complemented by 30 tricycles donated by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals and 10 from private donors, bringing the total to 90 tricycle ambulances.

Recognition, Not Neglect

Far from neglecting healthcare, Ogun State emerged runner-up for the second time at the 3rd Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Award, winning $400,000. Receiving the award in Abuja on 12 December 2025, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, attributed the achievement to Governor Abiodun’s deliberate and sustained investments in primary healthcare.

The question therefore arises: If Ogun State truly has “no ambulance,” how did it earn national recognition and secure such a substantial prize?

The Ghana Lie and the Question of Incitement

Perhaps the most dangerous of Adetoun’s falsehoods is the claim that Governor Abiodun abandoned Anthony Joshua to attend parties in Ghana. This allegation collapses under the weight of verifiable facts. Governor Abiodun was with Anthony Joshua within minutes of the accident, personally coordinating the emergency response.

Through the Governor, President Bola Tinubu received firsthand updates and spoke directly with Mr Joshua.

The Governor spent hours at Mr Joshua’s hospital bedside, a fact easily confirmed through photographs and eyewitness accounts.

Anthony Joshua is not only an Ogun State Sports Ambassador; he is of Remo origin, a kinsman of the Governor, and widely regarded as being like a son to him. The suggestion that the Governor abandoned him for frivolity abroad is not merely absurd—it is malicious.

This conduct goes beyond misinformation. It amounts to criminal defamation and incitement, capable of provoking public anger and disorder. Security agencies must therefore require Ms Adetoun to substantiate her claims or face the full consequences of the law.

A Pattern of Reckless Disinformation

Ms Adetoun’s failure to verify facts is not accidental; it is habitual. Sensationalism, not truth, is her currency. Yet facts remain stubborn. Nigerians witnessed Ogun State’s effective response during the COVID-19 pandemic, when former President Muhammadu Buhari publicly commended the state. Several reputable organisations echoed that praise, underscoring the competence and seriousness of the Abiodun administration in protecting lives.

Those who enjoy smooth travel on the Sagamu–Abeokuta corridor, use the Gateway International Airport, and benefit from the prevailing peace and stability in Ogun State should not be misled by professional blackmailers trading in falsehood.

Freedom of speech is not a licence for lies, slander, or incitement. When misinformation becomes deliberate and dangerous, the law must respond. Ogun State—and Nigeria