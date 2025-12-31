Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the Northwest Governors’ Forum, Dikko Umaru Radda, has felicitated with the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

Governor Radda described Mr Sani as “a transformational leader and committed democrat whose inspiring journey from activism to executive leadership continues to motivate a new generation of Nigerians.”

He noted that Governor Sani has consistently demonstrated courage, vision, and patriotism in the service of Nigeria. According to Mr Radda, Governor Sani’s background as “a mechanical engineer, civil rights activist, development worker, and seasoned legislator has greatly shaped his pragmatic and people-centred governance style.”

He added that “these rich experiences refined his dedication to accountability, inclusion, and the welfare of ordinary citizens.” Governor Radda praised Mr Sani’s devotion to inclusive development and the Kaduna Peace Model, which has strengthened social cohesion and deepened citizens’ confidence in democracy.

He stated that “his calm leadership approach and dialogue-driven peacebuilding have helped foster unity across diverse communities in Kaduna State.”

He also highlighted the Kaduna governor’s distinguished service in the National Assembly, recalling his tenure as Senator representing Kaduna Central, where he chaired the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions and championed key economic and financial reforms that benefited the nation.

Governor Radda further commended him for matching words with action through notable achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and education, saying: “His strides in road construction, hospital upgrades, agricultural support, and education reforms are clear testimonies of result-oriented leadership.”

He described Governor Sani as “a bridge-builder across party and regional lines, whose commitment to peace, security, and economic cooperation continues to strengthen the Northwest and Nigeria as a whole.” He also acknowledged Mr Sani’s lifelong dedication to democracy and human rights dating back to his early years in activism.