Katsina State Governor and Chairman of the Northwest Governors’ Forum, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi A Sule, on the occasion of his 66th birthday. Governor Radda described Governor Sule as “a visionary and results-driven leader whose career in engineering, business, and public service has made significant contributions to Nasarawa State and Nigeria.”

He noted that Governor Sule’s experience as “an accomplished engineer with professional exposure in both the United States and Nigeria before joining politics” has continued to shape his pragmatic and disciplined leadership style. According to Governor Radda, “Governor Sule’s background as a former chief executive in major private-sector institutions uniquely equips him to attract investments, drive industrial growth, and expand economic opportunities in Nasarawa State.”

He added that Governor Sule has matched ideas with action, stating: “Your Excellency has combined vision with delivery. Your focus on investment promotion, agribusiness expansion, and infrastructure renewal has placed Nasarawa State on a sustainable development trajectory.” Governor Radda further commended him for “strengthening healthcare, improving education, and creating an investor-friendly environment anchored on discipline and clear policy direction.”

He recalled Governor Sule’s private-sector accomplishments, saying: “From your days in the private sector, through your service as Group Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery, to your stewardship as Governor, you have consistently demonstrated competence, integrity, and patriotism.” Governor Radda also hailed him as “a bridge-builder who works across party and regional lines in the national interest.”

He prayed to Almighty God to grant Governor Abdullahi A. Sule continued good health, wisdom, and strength in the service of Nasarawa State and Nigeria. On behalf of the government and people of Katsina State, Governor Radda warmly felicitated Governor Sule and wished him many more years of fruitful service to the nation.