As the National Vice-Chairman (South-East) of the All Progressives Congress, I had the distinct privilege of attending the presentation of the 2026 Imo State budget proposal by His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodimma to the State House of Assembly on 22 December 2025, and I must unequivocally commend the governor for his exemplary leadership in crafting a transformative fiscal blueprint that not only sustains but elevates the developmental trajectory of Imo State while perfectly aligning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The budget, totalling a historic N1.439 trillion and aptly named the Budget of Economic Breakthrough, marks an unprecedented 78 percent increase from the 2025 figure of N807 billion, reflecting Governor Uzodimma’s bold vision and unwavering commitment to turning Imo into an economic powerhouse in the South-East and Nigeria at large. This ambitious proposal, with 83.4 percent allocated to capital expenditure amounting to over N1.2 trillion and a prudent 16.6 percent for recurrent needs covering personnel and overheads, demonstrates the governor’s astute fiscal discipline and prioritization of tangible infrastructure over administrative sustenance, a hallmark of progressive governance that deserves the highest praise.

Governor Uzodimma has once again proven himself as a champion of sustainable development by anchoring this budget on enhanced federal allocations, boosted internally generated revenue, and a resolute drive to eradicate the generator-dependent economy that has long stifled growth, thereby paving the way for world-class infrastructure that will unlock limitless opportunities for our people.

The sectoral allocations showcase his deep understanding of Imo State’s needs and his dedication to human capital enhancement, with the Ministry of Health receiving a monumental N698.163 billion, the largest share, to build on the remarkable achievements already recorded under his administration, such as the construction and upgrading of general hospitals, establishment of six functional tertiary hospitals, recruitment of skilled birth attendants, and partnerships with global entities like the Gates Foundation and Clinton Health Access Initiative for malaria elimination and broadband health projects. This massive investment in health will sustain the progress in delivering quality healthcare, reducing mortality, enrolling millions under insurance schemes, and ensuring universal coverage, truly embodying the governor’s compassionate leadership that places the well-being of ndị Imo at the forefront.

Equally commendable is the N190.451 billion allocated to the Ministry of Power and Electrification, a strategic move by the governor to sustain the Light Up Imo Project and establish the Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which will create over 100,000 jobs, empower small enterprises, and transition the state to reliable, affordable power, fostering industrialization and improving quality of life across urban and rural areas. The governor’s foresight in prioritizing power as a catalyst for economic breakthrough deserves applause, as it consolidates gains from ongoing electrification efforts and positions Imo to lead in energy independence.

Infrastructure receives N87.727 billion through the Ministry of Works, sustaining the extraordinary feat of completing over 130 roads, including flagship projects like the Owerri-Umuahia dual carriageway and Assumpta flyover, which have revolutionized mobility, boosted trade, and enhanced security. Governor Uzodimma’s relentless pursuit of connectivity, including investments around the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport with plans for public-private partnerships to operationalize the cargo terminal, will sustain Imo’s emergence as a logistics hub for the South-East, attracting investments and stimulating commerce.

Education gets N60.623 billion, sustaining the operation of four National Universities Commission-approved institutions and the recovery of vital assets, ensuring our youths access quality higher learning and skills development. Agriculture and Food Security is allocated N20.506 billion to sustain food production, revitalize industries, and promote self-sufficiency in line with national goals. Rural Development receives N15.106 billion to bridge gaps and empower communities, while Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition gets N6.471 billion, building on the empowerment of thousands of youths through digital and vocational training. These allocations reflect Governor Uzodimma’s holistic approach, sustaining the 3R mantra of rehabilitation, reconstruction, and recovery that has transformed Imo from insecurity to stability, from stagnation to progress. His administration’s achievements, including prompt salary payments, recruitment of over 6,000 teachers, and enhanced security initiatives, are being sustained and amplified through this budget, earning him deserved acclaim as a governor who delivers on promises.

Most profoundly, I commend the governor for seamlessly aligning this budget with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which rests on eight priority areas: food security, ending poverty, inclusive economic growth, job creation, access to capital, inclusivity, security through rule of law, and fighting corruption. By operationalizing these federal priorities at the state level, Governor Uzodimma, recently appointed as Renewed Hope Ambassador by Mr President, exemplifies party loyalty and synergistic governance, mobilizing grassroots support and disseminating the agenda’s milestones. His transparent presentation, commended by Speaker Chike Olemgbe and Deputy Speaker Amarachi Iwuanyanwu for diligent leadership, fosters harmony between executive and legislature, ensuring swift passage and effective oversight.

As a witness to this historic event, I can attest to the governor’s passion and clarity in outlining how no ongoing project will be abandoned, how economic freedom will be achieved through initiatives like the Orashi Free Trade Zone and digital city, and how Imo will contribute to national renewal. Governor Uzodimma’s track record of good governance, recognized nationally, instils confidence that this budget will deliver prosperity, consolidate six years of transformative achievements, and sustain developmental policies for generations. His championing of these policies in perfect sync with the Renewed Hope Agenda not only elevates Imo but strengthens the APC’s commitment to Nigerians, particularly in the South-East.

I call on all stakeholders to rally behind this visionary leader as he continues to pilot Imo toward unprecedented heights of progress, peace, and prosperity. Under Governor Hope Uzodimma’s stewardship, Imo State is indeed on an irreversible path to economic breakthrough, and for this, he merits the profound gratitude and admiration of ndị Imo and progressives across the nation.