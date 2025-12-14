Following concerns expressed by some groups including the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) regarding a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) recently signed with France’s Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFiP), the apex revenue collecting agency has issued clarification. In an e-statement on Sunday, it explained that there is no cause for concern as the agreement strengthened rather than undermined Nigeria’s sovereignty. Said the statement:

“The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has observed recent online commentary, particularly a letter credited to the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) regarding a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with France’s Direction Générale des Finances Publiques (DGFiP).

“While we appreciate the public’s vigilance and patriotic concern, it is, however, important to provide clarity on the misconceptions arising from the event.

“MoU is a standard, globally recognised cooperation framework focused solely on technical assistance and capacity building. It does not grant France access to Nigerian taxpayers’ data, digital systems, or any element of our operational infrastructure.

“All existing Nigerian laws on data protection, cybersecurity, and sovereignty remain fully applicable and strictly enforced. The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), like its predecessor (FIRS), places the highest premium on national security and maintains rigorous standards for the protection of all taxpayers’ information.

“Similar MoUs are signed by tax administrations around the world to promote collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the adoption of global best practices.

“The DGFiP is among the world’s most advanced tax authorities, with over a century of institutional experience and deep expertise in digital transformation, taxpayer services, governance, and public finance.

“This partnership simply enables Nigeria to learn from that experience. It is advisory, non-intrusive, and entirely under Nigeria’s control.

“Contrary to misconceptions, the MoU does not displace local technology providers. FIRS and the emerging Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) continue to work closely with Nigerian innovators such as NIBSS, Interswitch, PayStack, and Flutterwave.

“The MoU does not include the provision of technical services; it is limited to knowledge sharing, institutional strengthening, workforce development, policy support, and best-practice guidance.

“We welcome robust public engagement on tax reforms, but such conversations must reflect the actual content and purpose of the agreement.

“Rather than undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty, this MoU strengthens it by helping to build a modern, capable, globally competitive tax administration one firmly in command of its systems, data, and strategic direction.

“FIRS remains committed to transparency, professionalism, and partnerships that advance Nigeria’s long-term economic development.”