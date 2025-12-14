The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) recovered N37.44 billion and $2.353 million in 2025 through asset seizures and forfeitures, marking one of its most significant annual recoveries.

The commission disclosed the figures in Abuja during its end-of-year engagement and annual merit awards ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the ICPC chairman, Musa Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), described 2025 as “a pivotal year marked by substantial progress across enforcement, prevention, and public enlightenment.”

In a statement issued by the ICPC spokesperson, John Odey, Mr Aliyu said the commission investigated 263 cases during the year, exceeding its target of 250 cases.

He added that the ICPC filed 61 cases in court and recorded a conviction rate of 55.74 per cent.

Among the commission’s notable achievements in 2025 was the conviction of a University of Calabar professor, Cyril Ndifon, who was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for offences relating to sexual harassment and cyberbullying.

Mr Aliyu said the judgement sent “a strong signal of the commission’s resolve to confront all forms of abuse of office.”

On corruption prevention, the ICPC chairman said the commission assessed 344 ministries, departments and agencies using the Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard.

He said the commission also conducted 66 corruption-monitoring activities and 1,490 project-tracking exercises nationwide.

According to him, systems study and corruption risk assessments were completed in 12 MDAs to address structural vulnerabilities to corruption.

Mr Aliyu said the ICPC intensified public enlightenment efforts during the year, reaching over 235,000 Nigerians through 644 sensitisation activities.

He added that the commission generated 3.5 million digital engagements, established 86 anti-corruption clubs and vanguards, and trained 2,707 participants at the ICPC Academy.

On partnerships, he said the commission initiated 15 collaborative activities, while civil society organisations carried out 57 complementary engagements in support of ICPC’s work.

The chairman also announced what he described as a “historic” achievement, saying the commission successfully secured the Cost-of-Living Adjustment allowance for its staff for the first time, a development he said reflected ICPC’s commitment to staff welfare and institutional strengthening.

He commended staff members who received merit awards, noting that the peer-driven nomination process ensured transparency and credibility, and also honoured retiring staff for their years of service.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mr Aliyu urged ICPC personnel to avoid complacency and misconduct.

“Let us recommit ourselves to building a stronger ICPC and contributing more meaningfully to the national anti-corruption agenda,” he said, calling for “integrity, diligence, professionalism, and unity of purpose.”

In a goodwill message at the event, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission chairman, Victor Muruako, praised ICPC’s interventions at the local government level and reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to deepen inter-agency collaboration.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa, Souad Osman-Aden, congratulated the ICPC on what she described as a productive year and commended its achievements in asset recovery and the fight against illicit financial flows.

Similarly, the Executive Director of the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, Umar Yakubu, represented by Victor Agi, praised the commission’s partnership on the Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Government, saying transparency in asset recovery enhances public trust.

The 2025 recovery figures build on the commission’s previous efforts. In 2024, the ICPC recovered about N29.7 billion in cash and nearly $1 million in looted assets, alongside broader national asset recovery initiatives involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.