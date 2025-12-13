From Dankama to Damari, Dikko Umaru Radda went for on-the-spot assessment tour not only to inspect projects, or commission some, or even to flag off so many, but mainly to mingle with the people, to feel their pulse, to assess their feelings and generally to reconnect with others who have not been able to see him after two years and six months in office as the Governor of Katsina State. The governor interacted freely with the people, their leaders, the business community, and all those that matter in the society, from top to bottom.

The spectacle was infectious, the greetings were warmth, the cheers were genuine. From one end to another, people trooped out in their numbers, males and females, young and old, students and their teachers, all showing their love and appreciation of the governors down to earth engagement with them. This tour was great in many ways, not only because it showcased Governor Radda’s revolutionary transformation of the state but also it buttressed the belief that Katsina is now peacefully enjoying the dividends of democracy.

As the governor traversed the length and breadth of Katsina state, reminiscent of late President Umaru Yaradua’s years, the message was simple: with a committed leader, no amount of problems is unsurmountable. Whether it is roads, housing, agriculture, education, health, community development, insecurity or personal issues like marriage, naming ceremonies, Mr Radda had an answer to them by commissioning them, or flagging them off, or laying their foundation stone or even reinventing them on the spot!

The tour was a special one to the political office holders. It gave them a rare opportunity to demonstrate the way they spent money allocated to them. As an evaluative tour, Governor Radda can now reassess projects, reassign officers, redesign concepts, rededicate resources and restrategise his plans and policies towards uplifting people who are in need, or developing areas that were left behind.



Evidently, this is a unique type of leadership! A leader who leads, not the type who rely on hearsay, a leader who visits not a leader who sits in the comfort of his office, a leader who sacrificed not one who shy away from responsibilities. With this tour, Mr Radda signified his readiness to do as demanded by the dictates of his religion!

After all, as he often says, he wants to be judged by actions as a governor based on his oath of office! The tour was so frank that even those who left office as local government chairmen were happy by the remarks of the governor where he clearly indicated that the former chairmen would have also performed as the present ones if they were given the opportunities as the current ones in office.

It is only a thoughtful leader like Mr Radda that would have thought of making such remarks in order to endear the former chairmen to the people. Therefore, with this kind of political sagacity that Mr Radda displayed, it will be difficult for any subordinate to feel left out. Notwithstanding, the number of places, villages, towns and local government headquarters he visited, the governor was abreast of their needs and had solutions or otherwise thought out some instantly.

As the tour gathered momentum, people realised that the governor was not going to slow down until he reached the final destination. Consequently, the turn out became thicker and bigger as leaders, rulers and other stakeholders realised that the governor was on a mission. A mission to accomplish tasks, a mission to fulfill his duties, a mission to deliver to populace all the good things that democracy entails, a mission to reconnect with all and sundry in a way never seen before, a mission to reassure comrades and even foes that he is for real.

As a major takeaway, the tour was an embodiment for the display of sincere love to the people. It was a passionate demonstration of responsiveness and commitment to the continued peaceful existence of the people of Katsina State. Indeed, it was grand in style by the large turn out of people of all strata. The tour was regal in the splendor of its riches as demonstrated by projects executed, policies initiated and programmes designed for the benefit of the people.

Truly, the tour exemplified the definition of democracy by Abraham Lincoln: democracy as government of the people by the people and for the people. Governor Radda has therefore, once more cemented his position as the people’s governor. Who else could have mingled openly, easily and sincerely, as Mr Radda did across the 34 local governments of Katsina State?

* Dr Mannir Wurma is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity