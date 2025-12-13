The age-old aphorism “be careful what you wish for” takes centre stage in the movie “Night Market,” shaping the entire story.

Most films revolve around a central theme, but some take that message and deliver it in a way that resonates deeper, either because it’s told remarkably well or because it mirrors real-life experiences. ‘Night Market’ belongs to that category, leaving viewers with a message that lingers long after the final scene.

Night Market is produced by and stars popular social media influencer Abike Arab Money, better known as Papaya Ex, making her debut as both lead actress and producer. Released on YouTube via PapayaEx TV, the film features a vibrant cast that includes Chidi Dike, Tony Umez, Tina Mba, MC Lively, Sydney Talker, Hermes, Zubby Okonkwo, Pinki Debbie, and James Brown.

With its mix of metaphysical twists and authentic narrative, the movie delivers a gripping story rooted in both fantasy and the everyday struggles many viewers will recognise.

Plot

The movie opens with a touching and unforgettable scene. Nollywood veteran Tony Umez plays a wealthy father whose daughter has a disability. Desperate to see her walk again, he summons his mysterious night market client and makes one final trade: his life in exchange for his daughter’s healing. He pleads for a little extra time, just long enough to watch her walk.

When he wakes his daughter the next morning, he urges her to try standing without her wheelchair. At first, she hesitates, but his gentle insistence pushes her to take a chance. Miraculously, she walks, something she hasn’t done in years. It’s an emotional moment filled with joy and a sense of relief. But as she rushes upstairs to surprise her mother, tragedy strikes: her father dies, paying the price for the miracle.

The film then shifts to the story of Nora, a young woman shattered by heartbreak. She has prepared a warm welcome for her boyfriend’s return from abroad. Guests are around, her excitement is high, but her joy crumbles when she discovers that he has chosen her best friend over her, despite all the sacrifices she made to support him, even giving up her business.

Broken and confused, Nora stumbles into a strange and mystical place known as the night market, a realm where people trade intangible parts of themselves: their peace, dignity, souls, or even body parts, all in exchange for wealth, fame, power, or prosperity. Led by a mysterious seller, she is lured into a glamorous fantasy filled with luxury, celebrity servants, and even a digital concierge. But soon, the shine fades, and the actual cost of her choices begins to show.

What follows is a harsh awakening, one that drives home the film’s message: We truly must be careful what we wish for.

Review

Night Market stands out for its unique and thought-provoking concept, breaking away from the usual Nollywood formulas of romance, comedy, or village drama. Its metaphysical “night market” becomes a powerful metaphor for how desperation can push people into trading their values for short-term gains, a reality many Nigerians recognise in the age of “fake it till you make it.”

The visuals are striking: the atmospheric, dark lighting and strong cinematography give the film an eerie, mysterious feel. The soundtrack grabs attention from the start, and the special effects used to portray the surreal market world are impressive for a debut project.

The ensemble cast brings strong, suspenseful energy, with Tony Umez shining in the opening scene. The film manages to be both edutaining and thought-provoking, blending entertainment with moral lessons, particularly in its message about the dangers of sacrificing peace and dignity for the sake of success. Many viewers also appreciate its spiritual-thriller tone and the way it encourages personal reflection.

Disconnect

Despite a powerful opening, the film struggles to maintain coherence. The first scene sets up a chilling, emotionally rich premise; the kind that echoes classic ritual-themed Nollywood, but it’s never fully developed or connected to the rest of the story. This disconnect affects the movie’s overall impact, preventing it from reaching its full potential.

Some scenes feel unnecessary or stretched, giving the impression that certain celebrity cameos were added more for hype than story value. At times, the film slips into unintentional comedy, losing emotional depth. The soundtrack also veers into a Bollywood-like tone that doesn’t always match the narrative.

Papaya Ex, though ambitious, shows signs of inexperience. In emotionally heavy scenes, especially those involving betrayal, her acting feels exaggerated or lacking subtlety. The movie can also feel preachy or chaotic, as it attempts to convey its moral message in a forceful manner.

While some viewers find it refreshing, others consider it underwhelming.

Night Market is a bold and ambitious debut that impresses with its originality and cautionary message. Its visual style and thematic depth give it an edge, but pacing issues and uneven emotional performances create a mixed experience.

Still, for fans of metaphysical stories or moral thrillers, it’s worth watching, but keep expectations moderate.

Verdict: 6/10

Night Market is streaming on PapayaEx TV on YouTube.