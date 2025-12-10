The Exceptional Leadership and Integrity Promotion (ELIP) Initiative has commended the Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi for disbursement of terminal and death benefits to retirees and the families of deceased civil servants under the Jigawa State and Local Government Pension Scheme.

The Executive Director of the ELIP-Initiative, Isah Mustapha, issued the commendation in a statement to reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Mustapha’s commendation followed the disbursement of over N1.856 billion in terminal and death benefits to 728 recipients—retirees and relatives of deceased civil servants—in the state on Tuesday.

The total amount was paid out to 607 retirees. The remaining funds were distributed among the relatives of those who passed away: 96 relatives of civil servants who died while in active service, and 25 relatives of retirees who died shortly after retirement.

“This action marks a significant and appreciated step toward fulfilling the state’s obligations to its public servants,” the statement read.

“We acknowledge the sustained efforts of the present administration, including the provision of financial bailouts on two occasions and the critical review of the pension law to enhance the scheme’s resilience and long-term sustainability,” Mr Mustapha said.

He added that while these measures demonstrate a tangible commitment to the welfare of those who have served the state, ELIP-Initiative notes that systemic challenges within the scheme have, for too long, subjected retirees and bereaved families to significant socio-economic hardship.

“Prolonged delays, sometimes extending to a full year, between retirement and the receipt of benefits have forced many into catastrophic debt, psychological trauma, and exacerbated health conditions. This severely undermines their dignity and security in retirement”, the statement added.

“To consolidate recent achievements and promote a pension system that is both humane and efficient, ELIP-Initiative respectfully appeals to His Excellency, the Governor of Jigawa State, and the State Executive Council to consider the following measures:

“Immediate Post-Retirement Enrolment: Direct the Pension Scheme to enrol all verified retirees into the monthly pension payroll immediately upon retirement, even while their gratuity is being processed. This will guarantee a steady income during the transition period and prevent avoidable hardship.

“Revival of Retiree Support Programmes: Encourage the management of the Pension Scheme to reinvigorate its sensitisation and support programmes. These initiatives should equip retiring officers with the essential knowledge needed for financial planning, enterprise development, and holistic preparation for life after service.

“ELIP-Initiative reiterates its appreciation for the government’s demonstrated commitment and passion for the welfare of public servants.

“We believe that by adopting these pragmatic measures, Jigawa State can solidify its position as a leader in responsible pension administration, providing timely security and peace of mind for its retired workforce and their families,” Mr Mustapha concluded.

The statement reaffirmed ELIP-Initiative’s commitment to promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability in Jigawa State, with a focus on public finance, budget tracking, climate action, and social inclusion as well as empowerment for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.