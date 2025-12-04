Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has stated that justice is the fulcrum and pillar of societal harmony and cohesion, saying that no society can thrive without an impartial and functional justice system.

Mr Namadi made the assertion when the national leadership of Sharia and Area Court Judges Association of Nigeria (SACJAN), led by the National President, Khadi Mohammed Mudassir Hassan, paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday at the Government House, Dutse.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Muhammed Gumel, the governor underlined the critical role judges play in safeguarding societal stability and urged them to uphold the highest standards of fairness, integrity, and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

Governor Namadi said the responsibility placed on Sharia Court judges is enormous, stressing that justice is the central pillar upon which peace, stability, and societal progress depend, adding that at a time when moral decline and self-interest are widespread, judges must serve as guardians of fairness, integrity, and truth.

He added that the work of Sharia Courts in preventing wrongdoing is critical in shaping community values and guiding young people and the wider society. According to him, the judgments delivered by the courts can either strengthen good conduct or contribute to societal decay.

“The work they do to prevent wrongdoing is no small matter, especially considering the situation we currently find ourselves in with our youths and the wider society. The society needs this kind of guidance. That is why what happens in the courts has a great impact—either in correcting the behaviour of society or in destroying it,” he said.

Mr Namadi restated Jigawa State’s pride in the contributions of its judges and prayed for Allah’s guidance for them.

“Alhamdulillah, we in Jigawa State are proud of these judges and the contributions they continue to make, and we pray that Allah guides them.”

He reminded them that every position of authority comes with accountability before God, urging them to always ensure that truth is upheld and wrongdoing is not rewarded.

“Right now, we are in a very difficult situation, and we can only resort to prayers. Self-interest has become widespread in society; the pursuit of worldly gains has become excessive. When people act, they first think of themselves and their immediate families, without considering the rest of the community.”

He warned that when courts deny justice to the truthful or validate corruption, society becomes destabilised.

“Because if someone goes to court and the wrongdoer is denied justice, and the truthful person is given justice, then society will be reformed. But if a person causes corruption, commits wrongdoing, and then goes to court and is given justice, society will collapse. The court is the last hope of the masses.”

The delegation, led by Khadi Mohammed Mudassir Hassan, commended the governor for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of judges and civil servants across Jigawa State.

Mr Khadi Hassan praised the administration’s reforms within the judicial sector and requested that Jigawa State host SACJAN’s forthcoming annual conference, as he also announced Governor Namadi’s appointment as the Grand Patron of the association based on his continuous support for the justice system.

Responding to SACJAN’s request, the governor announced that the state government will sponsor and host the association’s annual conference in Dutse, further demonstrating his administration’s commitment to strengthening justice institutions.