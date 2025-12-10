Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada (4th right) and others at the Toronto global summit

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, is representing Zamfara State at the ongoing Sixth Global Summit of the Strong Cities Network, taking place in Toronto, Canada, from 9th to 11th December, 2025.

The summit, themed “Stronger Together: Forging Safer, Connected, Thriving Cities in a Changing World,” brings together mayors, top senior government officials, civil society organisations, and global partners to advance city-led solutions to counter hate, extremism, online harms, and social polarisation, while strengthening community safety, inclusion, and resilience.

The event serves as a platform for sharing experiences, forging strategic partnerships, and gaining insights that will inform Zamfara State’s ongoing security, social cohesion, and development initiatives, especially the Urban Renewal Programme.

Zamfara’s participation underscores the commitment of the State Government, under the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal, to international cooperation and whole-of-society approaches to peacebuilding. It also reflects the government’s dedication to promoting inclusive, resilient communities aligned with global best practices in preventing violent extremism and safeguarding social cohesion.

Mr Nakwada is leveraging the summit to engage with stakeholders, with the aim of adapting global best practices to suit Zamfara’s unique context, while also showcasing the state’s local model.