Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has commissioned major development projects delivered by Katsina Local Government Chairman, Isah Miqdad Ad Saude, marking the final stop of his state-wide engagement tour. The projects unveiled include an upgraded Legislative Council Chamber, new offices at the Local Government Council, a renovated ICT Centre, official vehicles for council officers, and a new Primary Health Centre in Unguwar Yari Arewa ‘A’.

Governor Radda praised the unity of stakeholders and highlighted ongoing urban renewal works transforming Katsina metropolis, such as road expansions and dual carriageways designed to boost tourism and economic growth. He announced the upcoming Health Imaging Centre Hospital, valued at over N34 billion, promising its commissioning within his administration’s tenure. “Accountability is our priority. You gave us your mandate; we must deliver,” Governor Radda said.

Mr Radda stated that local government autonomy is now visible, as LGA chairmen can present clear development plans for their communities. Addressing political concerns, the Governor dismissed rumors of crisis, attributing such reports to social media misinformation. He confirmed progress in frontline local governments including Danmusa, Faskari, Jibia, Batsari, Kankara, and Dandume.

Speaking during the event, business mogul Dahiru Mangal expressed strong support for Governor Radda’s leadership: “Allah has blessed Katsina with a humble and committed governor. We will stand firmly behind you to complete your first four years and beyond—up to 2031.”

Earlier, Governor Radda visited the Katsina District Heads led by Magajin Garin Katsina, Aminu Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, who praised community responsibility and leadership. The governor also disclosed equitable distribution of fertilizers across all 361 wards to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for every community.

Governor Radda was joined by the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon Nasir Yahaya Daura; Senator representing Katsina Central, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua; Chief of Staff, Hon Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji and the Member representing Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanchi Federal Constituency, Usman Murtala Banye.

Also present were the Member representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency, Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, the Member Representing Katsina Federal Constituency, Sani Dan Lami, the National APC Legal Adviser, Murtala Aliyu Kankia, the Katsina State APC Chairman, Sani JB Daura; members of the Katsina State Executive Council; and other political leaders.