The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola, on Sunday, said the rampant kidnappings and other security challenges facing Nigerians are a violation of their constitutional rights to life.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to take drastic actions against kidnappings, banditry and terrorism rampaging the country.

Mr Babalola spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Advocacy Campaign by ABUAD in partnership with UN Women.

The theme of the event was “Unite to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls.”

The legal icon, who condemned the recent attacks in different parts of the country, lamented the prolonged fear that the menace has instilled in the hearts of Nigerians, which has stolen their courage to go about their daily activities.

He noted that prioritising the welfare of citizens remains a major tool for ending the catastrophe, urging governments at all levels to take the necessary steps to ensure the protection of the governed.

He harped on the principles of the university, saying no women and men have been violated and abused in ABUAD since the inception of the University.

While calling on the general public to end violence against women and girls, he advocated fair treatment for men and boys, saying violence is not restricted only to the female gender.

“Section 13 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, says the duty of the government is the welfare and safety of the citizens.

“I appeal to the Government to go on about the safety of people on the farm, road, so that we can have a safe society.

“Many people are now being killed, everybody is afraid of going to work, farms, it’s not only violence against women and girls but violence against me and me now.

“While I agree with you about ending violence against women and girls, the Government should do more about the safety of Nigerians”.

On her part, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Smaranda Olarinde, a professor, said ABUAD will continue to work proactively with the government, private sectors, development partners and multinational organisations to address issues affecting women and girls.

In a keynote address, Tosin Tume noted that the impact of digital violence on women and girls is multifaceted and unsettling, as it results in severe consequences such as emotional trauma, distress, social isolation & exclusion, poor mental health, physical harm, and death, among others.

She highlighted education & awareness, policy development, support & resources, advocacy & activism, interdisciplinary collaboration and communication engagement as pathways to curbing digital violence against women and girls in the academic environment.