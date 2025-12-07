Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has felicitated with the Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Obiora Okonkwo, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

In a message to mark the 60th birthday celebration of the renowned entrepreneur and scholar, Governor Otti applauded Mr Okonkwo’s vision and steadfastness in business and scholarship which has seen him impact humanity and the society very positively in many ways.

Mr Otti’s message is contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, on Sunday.

Governor Otti said to Professor Okonkwo, “I celebrate your vision, doggedness and steadfastness which saw you graduate from an ordinary trader at the Onitsha Main Market to become an entrepreneur of note, an employer of labour and a scholar with a solid profile.

“These accomplishments represent a strong testament to what can be accomplished when there’s a strong will to push a vision to a practical fruition.”

Governor Otti, on behalf of his family, the Government and people of Abia State wished Prof Okonkwo a happy birthday, while praying that he would live longer to accomplish more feats and celebrate more birthdays in good health.