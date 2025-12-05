Carl DIB Merchandising Limited, a leading company in the import of high-quality wines, spirits and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), has launched an array of 20 variants of premium Canadian Wines into the Nigerian market.

This exciting development is set to usher in a new level of elegance and opulence to the Nigerian viticulture.

According to Mr Charles Onyedibe, Representing REIF Estate winery, Niagara Ontario, the decision to introduce Premuim Canadian wines to the Nigerian market was inspired by the growing appetite for premium vintages by Nigerians both home and abroad.

The Winery being an international award winning winery is set to ensure that these premuim wines are available all over Nigeria via partnerships with their local wholesale and retail partners.

The drive which is strongly supported by the Canadian High Commission and the Nigerian-Canadian Business Association also had members of the diplomatic community in attendance.

The Reif Estate Grand Reserve Vidal Ice Wine being introduced to the Nigerian market is a Decanter (International Awards for wines) Platinum award (No 1) winner. Mr Onyedibe expressed his excitement about the market reception, which has been very encouraging in the different locations where the wines are currently available for sale in the country.

To meet the growing demand, The company plans to sign on more retail and wholesale partners in these locations which are Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja and other parts of the country during the festive period with promos and incentives for the partners.

The launch event, themed “Taste the elegance of Canadian wine making,” was attended by the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Carlos Rojas-Abulu. In his remarks, he highlighted the deep ties between Nigeria and Canada, rooted in shared values, growing trade relations, educational exchange, and people-to-people connections.

A senior executive of Wema Bank, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, also spoke at the event. He drew parallels between great banking and great wine, saying the importance of patience, consistency and a dedication to quality.

He expressed the bank’s commitment to empowering SMEs and providing tailored financial advisory services to its high-value