The Golden Penny 65th Anniversary Buy & Win National Consumer Promotion continues to transform the lives of many homes and families in Nigeria. Loyal consumers of Golden Penny Foods Ltd are being rewarded weekly with life-changing prizes including financial support, gas cookers, washing machines, televisions, Golden Penny Food Products kitchen makeovers and brand-new cars.

Since the campaign kicked off, tens of thousands of entries have been recorded nationwide through purchases of specially marked Golden Penny products. So far, over 6,000 winners have emerged during the weekly live draws, while six lucky consumers from Ekiti, Taraba, Lagos, Enugu, Kogi, and Osun states have each driven home a brand-new car courtesy of the promo.

Speaking on the progress of the campaign thus far, Mr Caius Johnson-Bezi, the Brand Manager, Ball Foods, Golden Penny Foods Ltd, said “We established more than 300 active redemption centres nationwide and multiple support channels to ensure ease of access and redemption for our consumers during the campaign period.

And thus far, we have rewarded over 6000 consumers across the country with our well curated prizes and rewards to ensure long-term value and utilization. We remain committed to improving lives of our consumers across communities, and we encourage Nigerians to keep participating as there are still many exciting prizes left to be won.”

Beyond the prizes, the promotion continues to strengthen Golden Penny’s connection with consumers across Nigeria by rewarding loyalty and bringing excitement directly into homes and communities. The campaign has created moments of joy for families, traders, students and everyday Nigerians, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to being more than just a food brand, but a partner in everyday life.

To participate, consumers are required to purchase 10 packs of Golden Penny noodles, 3 packs of Golden Penny pasta, and 3 packs of Golden Penny semovita. After scanning the QR code on each pack, they are to present the 16 empty packs at any of the designated redemption centres to qualify for the raffle draw.

The live draws happen every Tuesday at 12 pm on Golden Penny’s social media pages and announced winners can redeem their prizes at the redemption centres closest to them using their entry codes and a valid identification card. More information about the promo, redemption centres, and winnings can be found on goldenpennypromo.com.

About Golden Penny Foods

Golden Penny Foods Ltd is a leading food company and a provider of superior quality African brands that inspire consumers every day. As an iconic brand of FMN, a diversified Pan-African food and agro-allied company that feeds and enriches the lives of its consumers every day, Golden Penny Foods Ltd is committed to provide its consumers with superior quality African Brands designed to satisfy their nutritional needs.

The company is consistently providing affordable nutrition to its consumers – a commitment that earned it the iconic name “Golden Penny’, which was the smallest unit of Nigeria’s currency, an indication that anybody could afford the Company’s products while quality is still guaranteed.

Through market leadership in process and product innovation, it is imperative for FMN, through the Golden Penny Foods Company, to offer consumers healthy, quality, and tasty nutrition that complements local delicacies.

Through the Golden Penny Foods brand, various stakeholders can access their daily nutrition of choice through the Company’s portfolio of loved brands. From this home of good food emanate excellent nutritional products like diverse flour brands, ball foods (Semovita), pasta, noodles, sweeteners, edible oil, and fats, Choco Spreads, breakfast cereal, and other endearing foods.

With over 17 modern and best- in-class manufacturing facilities across 12 states, and production capabilities across grain milling, edible oil, sugar refining, agro-inputs, and animal nutrition and proteins.