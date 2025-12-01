The Osun State Government has announced an immediate 24-hour curfew on Igbajo town in the Boluwaduro Local Government Area.

According to a statement released on Monday by the state’s information commissioner, Kolapo Alimi, the curfew was imposed “following the breakdown of law and order last night till the early hours of today” and due to “the continued breach of law and order among the natives” and

Following the breakdown of law and order last night till the early hours of today in Igbajo, Boluwaduro local government area, according to the intelligence report from the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on security, Samuel Ojo, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accordingly announced a total lockdown of the town with the imposition of a 24 hour curfew.

The curfew, which is with immediate effect until total peace is attained, came about with the continued breach of law and order among the natives, a development which has been attributed to the demise of Adegboyega Famodun, who died last week Saturday after a brief illness.

Announcing the imposition of the curfew in a statement issued by the

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, Governor Adeleke condemned the development with a declaration that his administration will not be a party to any untoward civil disobedience capable of truncating the existing peace and harmony being currently experienced throughout Osun State, Igbajo inclusive.

Mr Adeleke, in line with the new directive on the 24 hour curfew, accordingly issued a stern warning to all the natives and non-natives of the hitherto peaceful Igbajo community, to continue to toe the path of peace and order as anyone found or caught in any act, openly or clandestinely, that has the tendency of further plunging the town into chaos would be dealt with in line with the dictates of the law.

According to Governor Adeleke, “It is with deep shock and dismay that I received the sad news of the breakdown of law and order in Igbajo last night till the early hours of today.

“As a government that believes in the total compliance to the rule of engagement in ensuring peace and order at all times, my administration will not fold its arms to allow the breach of law and order anywhere in the state.

“Therefore, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, I hereby declare with immediate effect, a total lockdown of the town pending the return to orderliness and harmonious co-existence in the hitherto peaceful and orderly Igbajo town.

“With effect from today, Monday, 1/12/2025, a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, DSS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), should take charge by keeping a 24-hour surveillance in Igbajo.

“Finally, I am once again, as I had earlier did following the announcement of the demise of Prince Adegboyega Famodun, commiserate with the family and the entire sons and daughters of Igbajo over the sad loss of a dear and illustrious son of the town, Prince Adeboyega Famodun’s status.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace” ended the press statement by Governor Adeleke.

E – Signed

Oluomo Kolapo Alimi

Hon.Commissioner for

Information and Public Enlightenment,

Osun State