Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has unveiled a bold economic vision anchored on Agriculture, Infrastructure, Energy, Technology, and Human Capital Development as he formally declared the State “Open for Investment” at the maiden InvestKatsina 1.0 Economic and Investment Summit.

The event, held yesterday at the Continental Event Centre, brought together experts, panelists, moderators, and industry contributors whose insights added significant value to the summit.

In his address, Governor Radda said the summit marks a turning point for Katsina’s economic transformation. He emphasized that the State is not just seeking investors, but long-term partners committed to shared prosperity, sustainable development, and people-centered growth.

He highlighted Katsina’s strengths—its vast arable land, strategic location, youthful population, and deep commercial history—stressing that these assets will drive the State’s expansion into a leading agricultural hub, supported by large-scale agro-processing industries.

He announced plans to position Katsina as a major transport and logistics centre through improved road networks, rail links, and border infrastructure that will enhance Nigeria’s integration with West Africa.

On energy, the Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to renewable power development, including solar, wind, and biomass, to ensure clean and reliable electricity for homes and industries. He also outlined opportunities in ICT, fintech, digital innovation, and smart services, driven by the State’s tech-focused youth.

Governor Radda revealed new geological assessments confirming that Katsina hosts one of Nigeria’s largest commercially viable gold deposits, describing it as evidence of the State’s huge untapped economic potential. He assured investors of Katsina’s strong commitment to security, regulatory clarity, and policy stability.

He noted ongoing reforms to strengthen security operations, enhance inter-agency collaboration, and deploy intelligence-led strategies supported by modern surveillance systems.

To reduce the cost of doing business, the Governor highlighted reforms such as digitized permits, faster processing timelines, and the creation of a One-Stop Investment Facilitation Desk.

He added that the government is investing heavily in modern irrigation, upgraded roads, broadband connectivity, industrial parks, and renewable energy grids. Governor Radda reiterated that Katsina values genuine partnerships over extractive investment models.

“We do not seek investors who come only to extract; we seek partners who will build and co-create with us,” he said, pledging strong political will to support business growth and economic diversification. Speaking to investors, Governor Radda emphasized that their involvement can transform lives, restore hope, build industries, create jobs, and strengthen supply chains across Katsina State.

He assured them that their investments would leave lasting legacies—serving as solid foundations for a new and prosperous Katsina.

Governor Radda encouraged all participants to fully explore the opportunities presented, engage with the State’s technical teams, and align their goals with Katsina’s long-term development vision.

He reaffirmed his administration’s firm commitment to working closely with investors, development partners, and the private sector to unlock the State’s economic potential and build a prosperous future for all.