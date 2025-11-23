Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has secured major investment interest from leading French and Italian companies to accelerate industrialisation in the state. The governor held a high-level business meeting in Paris on 17 November 2025, where European firms expressed strong enthusiasm to partner with Katsina through Public-Private Partnerships.

State Lead Consultant, Harun Abba Gana, delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining Katsina’s roadmap for industrialisation and investment-ready PPP opportunities across multiple sectors. Mr Gana emphasised the difference between EPC&F and EPC models, demonstrating how these frameworks provide flexible options for investors while mitigating financial and operational risks.

The discussions covered strategic sectors including solar energy for rural electrification, smart-city development, livestock and dairy production, agricultural technologies, human capital development, agri-food processing, and medical infrastructure.

The companies also explored opportunities in remote medical support systems, workforce development, digital technology systems, green construction, and sustainable mobility solutions.

Governor Radda presented his administration’s industrialisation strategy, highlighting reforms, policies, and the enabling environment created to attract global investors. “Our administration is committed to creating an enabling environment for sustainable investment. By partnering with leading international companies, we are accelerating industrialization, creating jobs, and empowering communities across Katsina State,” the governor stated.

He reaffirmed his commitment to positioning Katsina as the preferred destination for international investment in northern Nigeria, supported by enhanced security, streamlined regulatory processes, and ready-to-deploy infrastructure.

The French and Italian companies commended Radda’s proactive leadership, strategic vision, and determination to unlock economic opportunities for Katsina residents. They noted that their financing capacity and investment expertise align closely with the state’s development priorities.

Investment and International Partnerships Consultant, Ma’asum Auwal Jibrin, described the meeting as a major breakthrough.

“The interest from French and Italian investors demonstrates growing confidence in Katsina State as a destination for strategic partnerships. This is a strong signal for continued economic growth and innovation in the region,” Mr Jibrin said.

The governor was accompanied by the Special Adviser on Power, Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed, and other officials. The engagement represents a major milestone in Mr Radda’s mission to industrialise Katsina, strengthen food security, expand clean energy access, and position the state as a leading hub for modern agriculture, technology, and manufacturing in Nigeria.

Ibrahim Kaula Moham