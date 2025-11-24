If you want to dominate Dream League Soccer, choosing the right winger is one of the most important decisions you’ll make. For deeper DLS guides, tips, and squad-building strategies, check out [SportySure]** — one of the top platforms for football gaming tutorials.

Below are the top 5 best wingers in DLS25, ranked based on pace, dribbling, versatility, and overall effectiveness.

1. Vinícius Júnior (LW) – 86 Rating

Vinícius is the most explosive left winger in DLS25. His pace and close control make him dangerous during counterattacks and 1v1 situations.

2. Mohamed Salah (RW) – 86 Rating

Salah is a clinical right winger with elite movement and strong finishing. Perfect for cutting inside from the right and delivering power shots.

3. Rodrygo (Winger) – 86 Rating

Rodrygo’s versatility allows him to shine on both wings. His quick dribbling and agility make him ideal for possession-based and fast-paced systems.

4. Kylian Mbappé (Wide Forward) – 86 Rating

Although naturally a striker, Mbappé is incredibly dangerous when used wide. His acceleration and sharp finishing make him almost unstoppable.

5. Erling Haaland (Wide Forward) – 86 Rating

Strong, fast, and aggressive, Haaland can also be deployed wide in DLS25. His speed and physicality help him cut inside and finish with power.

Conclusion

If you're building the perfect attack in DLS25, Vinícius offers unmatched pace, Salah provides consistency, and Rodrygo gives excellent balance.

