Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff is dead.

He was 81.

Announcing his demise on his Instagram page on Monday, the late singer’s family said that he died due to a seizure followed by pneumonia.

The statement, issued by his wife Latifa Chambers, thanked his family, friends, fellow artistes and coworkers who have shared his journey with him.

“To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.

“I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process. Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date,” the late singer’s wife wrote.

Tributes

The Prime Minister of Jmaica, Andrew Holness, has paid glowing tribute to the late reggae singer.

In a post on X, Mr Holness decribed Cliff as a true cultural giant whose music carried the heart of our nation to the world.

“Through timeless songs like ‘Many Rivers to Cross’, ‘The Harder They Come’, ‘You Can Get It If You Really Want’, and ‘Sitting in Limbo’, Jimmy Cliff told our story with honesty and soul.

“His music lifted people through hard times, inspired generations, and helped to shape the global respect that Jamaican culture enjoys today,” he wrote.

While giving thanks for the singer’s life, his contribution, and the pride he brought to Jamaica, the Prime Minister extended a heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and to every Jamaican, I know we feel this loss deeply.

“Walk good, Jimmy Cliff. Your legacy lives on in every corner of our island and in the hearts of the Jamaican people,” he added.

Other individuals and groups have also paid tribute to the reggae legend.

Jimmy Cliff, the soulful reggae legend who helped spread the genre’s reach from Jamaica to the world with “The Harder They Come,” “Many Rivers to Cross” and much more, has died at the age of 81. Story: https://t.co/iKVGH61DSZ pic.twitter.com/lkZuRVmUam — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 24, 2025

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of a Reggae forefather Jimmy Cliff A true foundation, a pillar of our music, and one of the first to carry reggae out into the world Rest Easy King, Many Rivers To Cross Big Love, Ali ❤️💛💚 pic.twitter.com/HQbOBJdS1e — ALI CAMPBELL (@UB40) November 24, 2025

I don’t know if it’s possible for someone to be more alive than Jimmy Cliff is in this clip from The Harder They Come. I don’t think I can put into words what this whole record means to me. It’s overwhelming in so many ways, his positivity in the face of sadness… his incredible… pic.twitter.com/oHDG7Bb4bn — Benny safdie (@benny_safdie) November 24, 2025

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Jamaican reggae music legend and international superstar Jimmy Cliff, whose real name was James Chambers. He was 81 years old, and he died from pneumonia after suffering a stroke. I grew up on his music, with my parents playing it in the… pic.twitter.com/otFvLMAM4y — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) November 24, 2025

Jimmy Cliff

Born James Chambers on 30 July 1944 in Saint James, Colony of Jamaica, Jimmy Cliff was the second to last of nine children.

He began writing songs while still at primary school in St. James, listening to a neighbour’s sound system. At 14, his father took him to Kingston, where he took up the stage name Jimmy Cliff.

The ‘Many Rivers to Cross’ singer sought out many producers while still going to school, trying to get his songs recorded without success.

His career took off when his song ‘Hurricane Hattie’ became a hit while he was aged 17. It was produced by Kong, with whom Cliff remained until Kong’s death from a heart attack in 1971.

Cliff’s later local hit singles included “King of Kings”, “Dearest Beverley”, “Miss Jamaica”, and “Pride and Passion”.

He soon signed to Island Records and moved to the United Kingdom.

Island Records initially tried to sell Cliff to the rock audience, but his career took off in the late 1960s.

In 1972, Cliff starred as Ivanhoe ‘Ivan’ Martin in the classic reggae film, ‘The Harder They Come’, directed by Perry Henzell. The film tells Martin’s story as a young man without funds.

Arriving in Kingston from the country, he tries to make it in the recording business, but without success. Eventually, he turns to a life of crime.

His discography includes his albums like ‘Hard Road to Travel’, ‘Goodbye Yesterday’, ‘The Harder They Come’, ‘The Power and the Glory’ and singles like ‘Reggae Night’, ‘Love Me Love Me’, ‘Dance Reggae Dance, ‘I Can See Clearly Now’, ‘Hakuna Matata’ and many more.