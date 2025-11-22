Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has achieved a significant diplomatic and economic milestone as he became the first Nigerian State governor to participate in Ambition Africa 2025, a premier international investment forum held under the distinguished patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two-day event took place at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance in Bercy, Paris, convening global investors, senior policymakers, development agencies, and business leaders from across Europe and Africa.

The forum featured high-ranking French officials, including Nicolas Forissier, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness; Didier Boulogne, Chief Operating Officer of Business France’s Export Division; and Sandra Kassab, Director of the Africa Department at the Agence Française de Développement (AFD).

Delegations from Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Kenya, Libya, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and several other African nations were also in attendance, underscoring the forum’s growing continental significance.

During his engagements, Governor Radda reaffirmed Katsina State’s firm commitment to clean energy development, environmental sustainability, and long-term energy security. He highlighted the State’s strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening electricity access for industries, public institutions, MSMEs, and rural communities.

The Governor also emphasized Katsina’s strong track record of collaboration with French Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), noting that France continues to be a trusted partner in the State’s energy transition.

He noted that significant progress has been made in enhancing stability across the State through strengthened community structures, improved inter-agency coordination, and governance reforms designed to safeguard critical assets.

He reassured investors that Katsina remains stable, secure, and highly receptive to responsible investment—aligning with national efforts under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reinforce security and economic resilience across Nigeria.

Mr Radda participated in a high-level panel discussion titled “Meeting Africa’s Energy Challenge: What Sustainable Solutions?”, where he joined global sector leaders including Jeanette Gitobu (Global Wind Energy Council), Prince Dave Dougagou Nzamba (ESOLVE-SDC), Nicolas Sureau (Eiffage Energie Systèmes), Florence Maxwell-Aylwin (Venture Konect), and Belkacem Haftar (Libya Reconstruction & Development Fund). He presented emerging opportunities within Northern Nigeria’s energy sector and highlighted the innovative models required to deliver scalable, reliable, and affordable power.

The governor elaborated on Katsina’s systematic approach to energy planning, beginning with a comprehensive statewide energy assessment across MDAs, hospitals, schools, water facilities, and Local Government Areas.

This assessment informed the development of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which prioritizes hybridization of existing assets, decentralized power systems, expanded rural electrification, and increased private-sector participation.

He emphasised that the administration’s vision is not solely to increase capacity but to build a secure, resilient, and future-ready energy ecosystem that can power industrial growth and economic transformation.

Highlighting key renewable energy initiatives, Governor Radda showcased the hybridization of the 10MW Lambar Rimi Wind Farm with an additional 10MW of solar, the deployment of solar-plus-battery systems at essential institutions, the expansion of mini-grid infrastructure, and the rollout of small-hydro projects such as the 1MW Danja Dam project executed by French developers with support from the French Treasury.

He further announced that Katsina State is advancing plans for a large-scale solar development within the proposed Green Economic Zone, designed as a dedicated industrial and clean-energy corridor that will host export-oriented manufacturing, agro-processing clusters, and technology-driven enterprises.

The solar component of the Green Economic Zone will anchor reliable power supply for upcoming industries, strengthen the State’s renewable profile, and attract climate-conscious investors seeking sustainable production environments.

Governor Radda encouraged French investors to explore opportunities in solar deployment, wind rehabilitation, battery storage, mini-hydro development, and clean-energy solutions geared towards agricultural value chains, including cold-chain systems. He further highlighted Katsina’s investor-friendly ecosystem, including streamlined regulatory pathways, readily available land, and transparent Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) structures that offer long-term protection for private capital.

Addressing general perceptions around stability, he reaffirmed that Katsina remains open, secure, and fully aligned with responsible investment principles, noting that renewable energy projects contribute directly to economic resilience by powering businesses, creating jobs, and expanding youth opportunities.

He concluded by emphasising Katsina State’s exceptional renewable energy endowments—world-class solar irradiation, proven wind resources, and viable hydro sites—which position the State as an emerging hub for affordable, reliable, and sustainable clean energy in Northern Nigeria.