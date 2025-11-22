Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has secured a major renewable energy breakthrough following a high-level meeting in Paris with Vergnet, a French wind technology company, and the Kano Electricity Distribution Company. The meeting, held on 17 November 2025, focused on reviving the 10MW Lambar Rimi Wind Farm and expanding it with an additional 10MW solar power plant.

Governor Radda reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring Katsina residents benefit from stable, clean, and affordable electricity. “This hybridization project is central to our strategy for energy independence, industrial competitiveness, and attracting investment to Katsina State,” the governor stated.

Vergnet CEO, Jérôme Gacoin, disclosed that the company is conducting a technical assessment of the existing wind turbines, electrical systems, and grid infrastructure, which will be completed by 17 December 2025.

“The assessment will pave the way for engineering, procurement, and construction of the hybrid facility. We are targeting full commissioning by the fourth quarter of 2026,” Mr Gacoin stated.

The governor was accompanied by his Special Adviser on Power and Energy, Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed, while Vergnet’s delegation included Export Manager, Mr Frédéric Cheve; Africa Business Advisor, Mr Alexandre Allouche; and Nigeria Representative, Mr Ma’asum Auwal Jibrin.

KEDCO was represented by energy experts Ahmad Rufai Zakari, and Habib Ahmed Daura, who confirmed the company’s commitment to act as the primary off-taker for the generated electricity.

“KEDCO will purchase power from the facility under a structured power purchase agreement, feeding it into the distribution network for consumers across Katsina and neighbouring states,” Mr Zakari said.

The hybrid project combines wind and solar technologies to ensure year-round generation stability, improved reliability, and cost efficiency. Dr. Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmed further explained that the hybridization strategy addresses seasonal variations in wind patterns by complementing wind generation with solar power during peak sunlight hours.

“This approach guarantees consistent electricity supply and maximizes the facility’s capacity utilization,” Mr Ahmed stated.

Vergnet commended Governor Radda for his proactive leadership and policy clarity in transforming the Lambar Rimi Wind Farm from a dormant asset into a functional clean-energy project. “Governor Radda’s consistent drive and hands-on engagement demonstrate a model for renewable energy acceleration in northern Nigeria. Katsina’s proactive stance strengthens the foundation for national energy resilience,” Mr Gacoin added.

The Lambar Rimi Wind Farm, originally commissioned as Nigeria’s first utility-scale wind power installation, has remained largely inactive for years due to technical and commercial challenges. The project aligns with the Electricity Act 2023, which expands subnational roles in energy development and empowers state governments to lead energy security initiatives.

Upon completion in 2026, the 20MW hybrid facility will contribute significantly to Katsina’s electricity supply and position the state as a renewable energy leader in Nigeria.