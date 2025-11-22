Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, is in the delegation of Vice President Kashim Shettima at the 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, holding from 22 to 23 November. The summit, themed “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” marks the first time the G20 meeting of heads of state and government will be held on the African continent.

Governor Radda’s participation aligns with the Building Your Future administration’s commitment to positioning Katsina as a hub for global investment, technology transfer, and sustainable development.

The governor is expected to engage world leaders, international investors, and development partners to explore opportunities in agriculture, renewable energy, digital innovation, and manufacturing.

The G20 summit brings together leaders from the world’s largest economies, representing over 85 per cent of global GDP and two-thirds of the world’s population.