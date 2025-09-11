Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, and the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, will be honoured with the Appeal of Conscience Award at the 60th Annual Gala of the Appeal of Conscience Foundation.

The award is scheduled to take place on 29 September at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City.

The Award, presented annually by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation (ACF), recognises individuals whose leadership embodies tolerance, religious freedom, and human dignity.

Founded in 1965 by a Jewish Rabbi, Arthur Schneier, the ACF is an interfaith alliance of religious, business, and political leaders committed to promoting peace and mutual understanding around the world.

In a statement on its website, the foundation praised Mr Dolan and Mr Elumelu as “moral leaders who exemplify the spirit of conscience and compassion in public life.”

“Inspiring voices in faith and business”

Speaking on Mr Dolan’s selection, Mr Schneier described the Catholic leader as a figure of “wisdom, vision, and compassion” who has earned the respect of communities across the US.

“He practices what he preaches,” he added. “In a fractured world, he is a steadfast leader inspiring unity over division.”

Mr Dolan has served as Archbishop of New York since 2009 and was appointed Cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012. He participated in the 2013 papal conclave that elected Pope Francis and the 2025 conclave that selected Pope Leo XIV. A former president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, the priest is widely regarded as a global advocate for religious liberty and interfaith cooperation.

Reacting to the announcement, Mr Dolan expressed gratitude for the honour.

“To receive this recognition from the Appeal of Conscience Foundation is both moving and profoundly meaningful,” he said. “Our shared commitment to peace, mutual respect, and the sacred value of every human life binds us across faith lines.”

Tony Elumelu’s “Africapitalism” recognised.

Mr Elumelu, chairperson of Heirs Holdings and the United Bank for Africa (UBA), was praised for his role in promoting ethical business practices and youth empowerment across Africa.

“Tony Elumelu stands as a beacon of ethical entrepreneurship and visionary leadership,” Mr Schneier said. “His commitment to uplifting others is a living example of conscience in action.”

Through the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the businessman has supported over 24,000 entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries with funding, mentorship, and training.

His philosophy of Africapitalism, which champions the role of the private sector in driving social and economic development, has garnered international acclaim.

TEF’s $100 million commitment to entrepreneurship, as well as environmental initiatives like BeGreen Africa, have impacted hundreds of thousands across the continent.

Heirs Holdings’ 15-Year Impact Report revealed that its corporate social responsibility programmes have directly impacted over 500,000 people in Africa.

In his acceptance statement, Mr Elumelu said the award serves as a reminder that leadership must be rooted in service.

“This recognition strengthens my resolve to continue empowering the next generation and building bridges of hope and prosperity across the globe,” the businessman said.

Gala to be chaired by Bank of America CEO

This year’s gala will be chaired by Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America and a previous recipient of the Appeal of Conscience Award.

“Cardinal Dolan and Tony Elumelu personify the moral leadership and global responsibility that the Foundation stands for,” Mr Moynihan said.

“Their work reminds us that progress and conscience go hand in hand.”

Past recipients

Previous honorees of the Appeal of Conscience Award include a diverse group of global leaders and business persons such as Bernard Arnault, Mary Barra, Michael Bloomberg, Robert Iger, Muhtar Kent, Brian Moynihan, Susan Wojcicki, and the late Coretta Scott King.

About the Appeal of Conscience Foundation

Established in the wake of World War II and the Holocaust, the Appeal of Conscience Foundation advocates for religious freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence. It promotes the principle that “a crime committed in the name of religion is the greatest crime against religion.”