In a bold move that is making waves across Abia State, Governor Alex Otti has approved a dramatic increase in the monthly allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state — a leap from a stagnant ₦4,000 to as much as ₦50,000.

In addition to the Federal Government’s increased monthly NYSC allowance of ₦77,000, all Corps members serving in Abia State will now earn a base monthly allowance of ₦ 20,000, while those serving within State Government Establishments, and specifically Teaching/Medical personnel, will earn an additional discriminatory allowance of ₦10,000 and ₦30,000, respectively to motivate interested Corp members, thereby bridging the human capacity gap created by decades of neglect and attrition in both sectors.

This marks the first major adjustment after 27 years, reflecting Governor Otti’s commitment to youth empowerment and workforce development in Abia.

The New Abia has paved the way for a New Era for Corps Members. Governor Otti’s administration isn’t just talking — it’s acting. From renovating the NYSC Orientation Camp in Bende LGA to providing logistics and power infrastructure, the State Government has consistently demonstrated its value for the contributions of Corps Members in its transformational journey.

Whether it’s fixing internal roads within the NYSC camp, installing power equipment, or upgrading dilapidated buildings, the Governor’s Midas touch and hands-on approach is transforming the NYSC experience in Abia.

Despite the camp being a Federal Government-owned facility, Governor Otti believes that every institution or infrastructure within Abia — federal or state-owned — deserves attention. After all, it’s Abians who benefit the most.

Just as Governor Otti believes that taxation is the Government’s share of the prosperity it has created, investing in talent and reaping the rewards is Governor Otti’s underlying mantra.

Corps members have long played a vital role in Abia’s development, especially in critical sectors like Law, Engineering, Medicine, and Education. Their skills and dedication are shaping the future of the State.

Benson Ojeikere, for example, a former Corps Member from Edo State who was retained after his service year, rose through the ranks to become Abia’s Head of Service. His story is a testament to the value of merit-based appointments while investing in talent.

Governor Otti’s latest move sends a clear message: Abia State is serious about empowering youth, rewarding excellence, and building a future where service is truly valued.

This is a continuation of the State Government’s unwavering support for the NYSC members serving in Abia State. The Government, under the leadership of Governor Otti, is committed to making life easier for these corps members by supplementing their monthly allowance from the Federal Government.

Recall that just months ago, Governor Alex Otti’s administration took a landmark step by implementing the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health workers across Abia State — not only at the state level, but also recently extending it to Local Government Areas.

This bold move brings Abia’s healthcare workforce on par with its federal counterparts, ensuring fair compensation and boosting morale across the sector.

This strategic wage adjustment is part of a broader vision to build institutional capacity in advance, especially in the critical sectors of healthcare and education. With a remarkable 35% of the State’s budget dedicated to these two pillars, Governor Otti is laying the groundwork for a robust, well-equipped, and future-ready public service infrastructure.

By aligning salaries and investing in human capital, the administration is positioning Abia to build world-class institutions that will serve future generations.