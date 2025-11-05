It’s that time of the year again when prices drop and excitement rises. Black Friday is back, and TECNO is set to make it unforgettable. The brand has launched Mega Slash Friday, a season of thrilling offers, gifts, exciting cashbacks, and experiences designed to reward all of their top shoppers.

Running from 5-28 November 2025, this year’s campaign goes beyond discounts. It is a full celebration of loyalty, value, and connection with TECNO’s growing family of customers across Africa.

Massive Savings for Everyone Shoppers can enjoy 100 percent, 50 percent, or 20 percent cashback on selected TECNO devices while stock lasts. Whether you are buying online or visiting a retail store, the offers are irresistible and real.

Combo Deals – All-in-One Offer: Buy the TECNO Spark Slim and stand a chance to win a MEGAPAD Pro and a Smart Watch. This exclusive combo. offer is available for ten lucky winners.

AFCON Ticket Giveaway: Buy a SPARK Slim or MEGAPAD Pro and stand a chance to win one of 20 group-stage AFCON match tickets.

Grand Prize -All-Expense-Paid Trip to the 2026 AFCON Final: Buy the new SPARK Slim and enter to win the ultimate prize, an all-expense-paid trip to the AFCON Final.

How to Join the Celebration

Every purchase made during the campaign qualifies for a draw. Customers only need to register their purchases online or in-store. Weekly draws will be held every Friday in November, while the grand finale draw happens on November 28, 2025.

The TECNO annual Black Friday is not just a sales event. It is TECNO’s way of showing appreciation to the people who believe in its brand. It brings excitement, recognition, and real value to every customer.

From cashback to grand prizes, TECNO’s Mega Slash Black Friday promises one thing above all, Value that lasts beyond the season. Every purchase count, every customer matters, and every reward tells a story worthy of celebrating.

The Biggest Slash of the Year.

Shop Early. Buy More. Win Big.

Join the Celebration

Visit any TECNO store or your favorite online shopping platform from November 5 to 28, 2025. Every purchase could make you one of the lucky winners. Shop early, buy more, and win big with TECNO. With TECNO, every season is another chance to win big and live smarter. For more updates, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter)