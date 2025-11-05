From 1 January 2026, the new tax laws will provide many reliefs and exemptions for low-income earners, average taxpayers, and small businesses including:
Personal Income Tax or PAYE
1. Individuals earning the national minimum wage or less (exempt)
2. Annual gross income up to ₦1,200,000 (translating to about ₦800,000 taxable income) is exempt
3. Reduced PAYE tax for those earning annual gross income up to ₦20 million
4. Gifts (exempt)
Join the Premium Times WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.Open in WhatsApp
Allowable Deduction & Reliefs for Individuals
5. Pension contribution to PFA
6. National Health Insurance Scheme
7. National Housing Fund contributions
8. Interest on loans for owner-occupied residential housing
9. Life insurance or annuity premiums
10. Rent relief – 20% of annual rent (up to ₦500,000)
Pension and Gratuities – Exempt
11. Pension funds and assets under the Pension Reform Act (PRA) are tax-exempt.
12. Pension, gratuity or any retirement benefits granted in line with the PRA
13. Compensation for loss of employment up to ₦50 million
|
Capital Gains Tax (CGT) – Exempt
14. Sale of an owner-occupied house
15. Personal effects or chattels worth up to ₦5 million
16. Sale of up to two private vehicles per year
17. Gains on shares below ₦150 million per year or gains up to ₦10 million
18. Gains on shares above exemption threshold if the proceed is reinvested
19. Pension funds, charities, and religious institutions (non-commercial)
Companies Income Tax (CIT) – Exempt
20. Small companies (turnover not more than ₦100 million and total fixed assets not more than ₦250 million) pay 0% tax
21. Eligible (labelled) startups are exempt
22. Compensation relief – 50% additional deduction for salary increases, wage awards, or transport subsidies for low-income workers
23. Employment relief – 50% deduction for salaries of new employees hired and retained for at least three years
24. Tax holiday for the first 5-years for agricultural businesses (crop production, livestock, dairy etc)
25. Gains from investment in a labeled startup by venture capitalist, private equity fund, accelerators or incubators
Developments Levy -Exempt
26. Small companies are exempt from 4% development levy
Withholding Tax – Exempt
27. Small companies, manufacturers and agric businesses are exempt from withholding tax deduction on their income
28. Small companies are exempt from deduction on their payments to suppliers
Value Added Tax (VAT) – 0% or Exempt
29. Basic food items – 0% VAT
30. Rent – Exempt
31. Education services and materials – 0% VAT
32. Health and medical services
33. Pharmaceutical products – 0% VAT
34. Small companies (≤ ₦100m turnover) are exempt from charging VAT
35. Diesel, petrol, and solar power equipment – VAT suspended or exempt
36. Refund of VAT on assets and overheads to produce VATable or 0% VAT goods and services
37. Agricultural inputs – fertilizers, seeds, seedlings, feeds, and live animals
38. Purchase, lease or hire of equipment for agric purposes
39. Disability aids – hearing aids, wheelchairs, braille materials
40. Transport – shared passenger road transport (non-charter)
41. Electric vehicles and parts – exempt
42. Humanitarian supplies – exempt
43. Baby products
44. Sanitary towels, pads or tampons
45. Land and building
READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints Nigeria’s Tax Ombudsman
Stamp Duties – Exempt
46. Electronic money transfers below ₦10,000
47. Salary payments
48. Intra-bank transfers
49. Transfers of government securities or shares
50. All documents for transfer of stocks and shares
Share this good news with everyone you care about who needs to know.
This content was produced and circulated by the Presidential Fiscal Policy and TaxReforms Committee
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999