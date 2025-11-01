The Abdul Samad Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commissioned its completed 500-capacity lecture theatre at the Adamawa State University (ASU), Mubi, Adamawa State with four boreholes provided for the institution.

The N350 million lecture theatre, which is executed under its ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme, provides sustainable and impactful educational infrastructure aimed at addressing infrastructure gaps across Nigerian universities, and beyond.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Augustine Clement, commended ASR Africa and its Chairman for his visionary philanthropy which birthed the well-equipped lecture theatre in the university. He said: “The university is thankful to ASR Africa and its chairman for this laudable donation. We will put the lecture theatre to immediate use to the benefit of our students and lecturers”.

Dr Ubon Udoh, Managing Director, ASR Africa, in his speech, acknowledged the management of the school for fulfilling the various requirements to be selected for the project. In his words: “Today’s commissioning of this 500-seat capacity lecture theatre, here in Adamawa State University, is a testament to ASR Africa’s mandate of delivering on its promises to beneficiaries of its grants.

It is also the demonstration of the commitment of our Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu (CFR, CON), who has been passionate about providing support in the areas of education, health and social development”.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of ASR Africa at the commissioning, Dr Idi hong (Director, Government Relations), expressed appreciation to the management of the university for cooperating with the ASR Africa team to deliver on the project.

He affirmed: “The 500-seat capacity lecture theatre which is being commissioning today, is a project that was dear to the heart of our chairman. And this is evident in his ensuring that it is completed timeously regardless of the recent economic headwinds that the country just survived.

On his behalf, I urge the university to continue in its path of academic excellence for the good of the State and the nation at large”.

The Governor of the State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in company of the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, thanked the Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for supporting the State’s educational efforts with the lecture theatre.

He stated: “This donation by ASR Africa, is commendable, and worthy of emulation. The lecture theatre could not have come at a better time than this, as it will provide the students better conductive learning environment, improve access to portable water within the campus and enhance the university teaching space for large lectures, conferences and other academic activities.”

This project reflects ASR Africa’s ongoing commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure, fostering academic excellence, and improving the quality of learning environments in Nigerian tertiary institutions. It is also in alignment with the Initiative’s broader vision of delivering sustainable, long-term impact in education as part of its mission to uplift and restore the dignity of Africans through meaningful development.

During the university’s combined convocation ceremony (15th, 16th and 17th) today, the Chairman of ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree in recognition of his notable contributions and philanthropy interventions in the country. Dr Hong (Director, Governor Relations, BUA Group) ably represented the Chairman at the conferment.

The ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme was established to bridge infrastructure gaps and support academic advancement across African Universities. To date, over 30 institutions in Nigeria have benefitted from the scheme, with grants ranging from ₦250 million to ₦2 billion, supporting projects that embody impact, relevance, and sustainability.

The brainchild of African industrialist, philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.