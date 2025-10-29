The Zamfara State Government has approved the payment of outstanding tuition and upkeep fees owed to Sharda University, India, by the previous administration of Bello Matawalle.

The students had been abandoned midway through their academic journey due to non-payment of fees. Despite the setback, Sharda University graciously allowed them to complete their studies under very challenging conditions.

Through the intervention of the present administration under Governor Dauda Lawal, and in line with the Rescue Mission Agenda, all affected students have now been safely brought back home. Furthermore, the Governor has approved the immediate settlement of the accumulated debt, enabling the graduates to receive their certificates without further delay.

This commendable development not only restores hope to the affected students and their families but also empowers these young professionals to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of Zamfara State and Nigeria at large.