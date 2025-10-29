The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) nominee, Olufemi Oluyede, has called for an urgent restructuring of the Nigerian Police Force, saying the police should ordinarily manage many operations currently handled by the military.

Mr Oluyede, a lieutenant general and outgoing Chief of Army Staff, made the call on Wednesday while addressing senators during the screening of service chiefs at the Senate chamber.

“There is a need for us to improve and maybe probably restructure the police force because most of the jobs that are being done by the army, as we speak, actually lie within the power of the police. So, it’s important for the nation to empower the police, make it stronger, make it more formidable so that they can do their job while we concentrate on defending Nigeria against external aggression,” he said.

Although he did not specify whether the restructuring should involve changes in leadership or operational strategy, Mr Oluyede’s remarks align with calls for localised policing as incidents of armed robbery, communal clashes and other security challenges increased.

The 2014 National Conference, convoked by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, had recommended the creation of state police as a strategy to reduce insecurity.

The rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, and other terrorist activities have increased pressure from governors and political leaders for the creation of state police.

In the absence of a formal state policing structure, some regions have established informal security outfits such as Amotekun in the South-west, Ebube Agu in the South-east, and Hisbah in the North-west.

Despite these measures, the idea of state police remains contentious.

Some argued that without proper arrangements, state police could be exploited by governors to harass political opponents, suppress dissent, and stifle press freedom. Others submitted that the best way to reduce insecurity is through state policing.

The National Assembly has also pledged to develop a comprehensive legal framework for the establishment of state police in the ongoing constitutional amendment exercise, as part of the legislative commitment to reduce insecurity in the country.

Call for local production of military equipment

Mr Oluyede also emphasised the need for Nigeria to develop its own defence manufacturing industry, insisting that reliance on imported military equipment is not sustainable and too expensive.

“We all know that the resources are not enough, the enablers are not enough. So, it makes it very difficult to get everything required to prosecute the war against terrorism, banditry and other sundry crimes in Nigeria.

“Well, I believe with this hallowed chamber having the support of you, things can be better and it’s important for us to know that for Nigeria to move forward, it’s imperative that we develop our own local military industrial complex because we can’t keep on buying equipment from outside because these things are extremely expensive. So, it’s imperative for the country to develop its own capacity to produce the required equipment to prosecute wars and checkmate challenges facing all of us,” he added.

The nominee also urged the government to regulate the dissemination of information related to cybercrime, cyberwarfare, and cyberattacks, stressing that misinformation threatens national security.

“We all know that, we are dealing with every kind of warfare, which includes cybercrimes, cyberwarfare, cyberattacks and all in that light, and it’s important for us as a country to checkmate the kind of misinformation that’s out there.

Nigerian security situation has improved

The CDS nominee noted that Nigeria’s security situation has improved significantly compared to previous years but said more work remains to be done.

“I believe that things have improved tremendously, but we can do better. but in doing better, it requires a whole society approach. Everybody must be involved, I don’t think it should be left only to the military to prosecute and face all these challenges. It’s not going to work. It’s important for all hands to be on deck to make Nigeria safer.”

Commitment to soldiers’ welfare

If confirmed as CDS, Mr Oluyede pledged to prioritise the welfare of officers and their families.

“If I’m confirmed as the chief of defence staff, I’ll make it a point of duty to improve the welfare and well-being of my soldiers and their families. But again, despite that aspiration, it becomes difficult to achieve in total because of a lack of resources,” he said.

“It’s very easy for people to say that being a soldier is not like any other job, but I want to tell you this with all due respect that there’s something special in being a soldier because as a soldier, what it entails is that you have to sacrifice your entire life for others to live and for you to be a soldier, there’s some element of madness.

“What do I mean by this? For a right-thinking fellow, when there’s danger, you’re expected to retreat, but for a soldier, you’re expected to go forward and face that challenge.

“So, a soldier is just not an ordinary person. So, it’s important for us to look at soldiers the way they are looked at in other climes, giving their due respect, provided for and maybe things will be better for us.”