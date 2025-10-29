Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has reassured residents that no part of the state will be left undeveloped. He promised that ongoing infrastructure upgrade will spread to all communities across the three senatorial districts.

The government, according to a statement by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, is simultaneously working on four major highways in the Ifo, Sango Ota and Idiroko axis of the state.

He dismissed as mischievous the claim in certain quarters that the government had left some bad portions on other roads unattended to, saying that the administration has plans to spread development as dividends of democracy to all parts, including the roads in Lafenwa-Itele Ayetoro areas of the state.

The special adviser noted that the 140-kilometre Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway is being fixed by the state government despite being a federal road. He added that the, Sango- Ido Iroko, also a Federal Government road, is under construction by the state government.

He said that the government is attending to the Sango-Idiroko Highway, while it had completed about 22 kilometres between Ijoko, Agbado and Alagbole road.

“The area being mostly complained about -the Ota-Itele-Lafenwa stretch, which is about 24 kilometres – had been incorporated into the 2026 budget long before social media hoopla” Mr Akinmade clarified in the statement. The decision, he said, was a confirmation of Governor Abiodun’s determination to spread even development to all nooks and crannies of the state as fast as he is allowed to do by time and resources.

Mr Akinmade further said the underlisted roads have been completed in Ifo- Ado Odo-Ota axis of the State:

1. Ikorita Meta, Adenrele/Olose Titus Vespa Road (3.1km)

2. Old Bank Road-Orita Meta – Coker Junction, Olumo Spur Road (1km).

3. Olusegun Osoba, Toyin, Agbado Road(2.4km).

4. Reconstruction of Sango, Ota- Oke Aro, Ojodu Abiodun Road, Lagos end (Yakoyo to Mr Biggs) Phase 6(1.6km).

5. Reconstruction of Sango Ota, Oke Aro, Ojodu Abiodun Road (Sango Roundabout to Ijoko bridge) phase 1, (8.5km)

6. Akute, Denro, Ishasi Road (4.8km).

7. Alhaji Kosoko Street, Ojodu Abiodun (Sectional Rehabilitation,Resurfacing (1km)

8. Ajulo-Akute Road (3km).

9. Hercules-Giwa Road (1.3km).

10. Alagbole-Ajulo Road (1.7km).

11. Akute bridge- Oke Aro bridge)9.2km).

12. Atan – Lusada- Marogbo Toll Road (19.2km).

13. Lanfenwa – Osi, Ikola Road (7km).

14. Reconstruction of Bible College, Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government (3.89km).

He said: “While recognising the rights of the good people of Ogun State to continue to demand for the dividends of democracy, the government warned the public to be wary of the antics of opposition politicians and their quest to call a dog a bad name just because you want to hang it.

“In its determination to run a transparent and people-driven government, the Dapo Abiodun-led administration will never fail to respond to public scrutiny. However, we are not unaware of the ongoing move by political detractors to tarnish the image of the government by whipping up unnecessary incitements.

“The road is in question, like many others in Sango-Ota axis, had been in that deplorable state for many years before the coming of Governor Abiodun. They are part of the huge infrastructure deficit inherited by this administration in 2019.

“Aside from the now trending Ota-Itele-Lafenwa road, other very important roads, including Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Oke Aro-Lambe-Akute road; Sango Ota-Papalanto-Abeokuta road and Sango-Idiroko road were in terrible states of disrepair when Governor Abiodun took office.

“Today, however, the story is different, as can be attested to by the good people of the area who daily pour prayers and appreciation messages on the current government in the state.

“The Dapo Abiodun administration, rising up to the challenges posed by the huge road deficit in the axis, and moved by the cries of the people, embarked on a massive reconstruction of three out of the four major roads in the axis, almost at the same time. The remaining one, which is the now trending Ota-Itele-Lafenwa, is covered by the 2026 budget.

“The Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Oke Aro-Lambe-Akute road, which is about 30km; and 140km Sango Ota-Papalanto-Abeokuta road; as well as Sango-Idiroko road that stand at 63km, have all been turned into massive constructions sites where not less than 50 per cent progresses have been made.

“But for the rains, work would have moved on at a much higher pace. Governor Abiodun has never left anyone in doubt of his determination to work assiduously till the very last minute of his tenure. The good people of Ogun State should be rest assured that the ongoing widespread development that is sweeping across the state will not exclude any part of the state.

“At a time when our dear state is in the news for numerous never-seen-before feats, including a world class airport, a global standard Sports Complex, the largest cement factory in West Africa, and many others, we must not lose sight of the many reasons to be proud of our home state due to the antics of a few naysayers.”