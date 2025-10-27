One year after launching its landmark ₦1.2 billion, 10-Year Scholarship Programme to support education and youth development, OPay is set to host the Empowering Futures Conference 2025 on 31 October at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

The conference will bring together stakeholders from academia, the private sector, and the media to reflect on the milestones achieved in the past year and discuss how greater collaboration can amplify the impact of social investments in Nigeria.

Since its inception, OPay’s ₦1.2 billion Scholarship Programme has become a cornerstone of the company’s corporate social responsibility vision. In its first year alone, the programme has successfully onboarded 20 tertiary institutions nationwide, enabling hundreds of students across all six geopolitical zones to access financial assistance for tuition, accommodation, and essential study materials.

This inaugural edition of the Empowering Futures Conference will not only celebrate this progress but also mark the official unveiling of the OPay CyberLab Initiative — a forward-looking project aimed at advancing digital literacy and innovation across Nigeria’s higher institutions.

This edition will also spotlight the Graduate Recruitment Initiative, which connects top graduates with job opportunities within OPay’s ecosystem. Together, these programmes reflect the company’s broader mission to empower the next generation with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in a digital economy.

“At OPay, our belief is simple — access to quality education and technology creates lasting change,” said Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer at OPay. “Through the Scholarship Programme, Graduate Recruitment, and now the CyberLab Initiative, we’re helping young Nigerians turn potential into purpose. The Empowering Futures Conference is our way of celebrating these strides and inspiring even greater collaboration for national impact.”

The Empowering Futures Conference 2025 represents a defining milestone in OPay’s CSR journey — a moment to celebrate achievements, unveil new initiatives, and reaffirm the company’s commitment to empowering Nigerian youth through education, innovation, and opportunity.

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology. The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, airtime and data purchase, card service, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its super-fast experience and reliable network, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.