The stage is set in Morocco for the knockout phase of the 2025 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, and Nigeria’s Flamingos will have a date with destiny when they take on Italy in one of the standout fixtures of the Round of 16.

The highly anticipated clash will take place on Tuesday, 28 October, at the Stade Olympique de Rabat, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. (Nigeria time).

Flamingos eye history after group-stage revival

The Flamingos earned their place in the knockout stage in emphatic fashion, thrashing Samoa 4–0 in Rabat on Saturday to seal qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.

That performance, built on a brace from Queen Joseph and goals from Shakirat Moshood and Azeezat Oduntan, marked a strong response after a shaky start to the tournament.

Having suffered early defeats to Canada and France, the victory over Samoa was both redemptive and reaffirming — a statement that Nigeria’s U17 women’s team remains a force in global youth football.

Olowookere’s tactical shake-up sparks revival

Under pressure to deliver, head coach Bankole Olowookere made decisive changes for the must-win clash against Samoa.

The trio of Abubakar Memunat, Olarenwaju Kaosarat, and Boniface Elizabeth — all partly culpable in earlier losses — were replaced by Yahaya Mariam, Terlumun Nguemo, and Echefu Sylvia.

The new lineup injected balance and confidence. The Flamingos pressed higher up the pitch, moved the ball quicker, and played with renewed intent.

Goalkeeper Echefu Sylvia justified her inclusion with a crucial second-half save, preserving Nigeria’s clean sheet.

Queen Joseph at the double

Once again, Queen Joseph provided the spark Nigeria needed. Her first-half brace put the Flamingos firmly in control and showcased her predatory instincts in front of goal.

She came close to securing a hat-trick, but Samoa’s goalkeeper AE Grace produced a remarkable reflex save to deny her from close range.

Joseph’s energy and off-the-ball movement were pivotal to Nigeria’s dominance, as her link-up play repeatedly stretched Samoa’s backline.

AE Grace — Samoa’s lone warrior

Despite the heavy defeat, AE Grace emerged as Samoa’s standout performer. The young goalkeeper made a string of impressive saves, including a penalty stop from Shakirat Moshood, to keep the score respectable.

Her bravery and resilience drew applause from the crowd, earning her admiration even in defeat.

Memunat’s late injury scare

Nigeria’s night wasn’t without concern. Substitute Abubakar Memunat suffered a knock late in the game and had to be replaced by Nkwocha Ngomma.

The move was largely precautionary, but Olowookere’s staff will be monitoring her fitness ahead of the Italy clash.

From brink to breakthrough

Few predicted such a turnaround after the Flamingos’ early stumbles. But the 4–0 demolition of Samoa not only sealed their passage to the Round of 16 — it reasserted Nigeria’s pedigree and resilience in global youth football.

Coach Olowookere hailed his players’ response, describing the performance as “a deserved win” and a reminder of what the team is capable of when playing with freedom and focus.

The Italian test

Nigeria will now face Italy, who topped Group A after a perfect group-stage campaign. The Europeans opened with a 3–0 win over Costa Rica, followed by a 3–1 victory against hosts Morocco, and capped it off with a thrilling 4–3 triumph over Brazil.

The Italians have impressed with their tactical discipline and sharp attacking play, and Tuesday’s fixture promises to be a fascinating clash of styles — Italy’s structure against Nigeria’s flair.

For the Flamingos, the mission is clear: maintain the attacking rhythm rediscovered against Samoa while tightening up defensively to contain Italy’s swift transitions.

Victory would not only take them into the quarterfinals but also move them a step closer to rewriting history.

Host nation Morocco set for electric night

While Nigeria’s clash in Rabat headlines Tuesday’s fixtures, host nation Morocco will also take center stage later that evening when they face South Korea at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Sale. Home support is expected to be electric as the Atlas Lionesses continue their remarkable debut campaign.

Earlier in the day, Brazil meet China PR, and the United States face the Netherlands, both in Sale.

Global showdowns continue Wednesday

The action resumes on Wednesday, 29 October, with Mexico facing Paraguay and defending champions Spain taking on France in a mouthwatering all-European duel.

Later that night, Canada will square off against Zambia, while Japan — one of the tournament favorites — take on Colombia.

Four wins from glory

With the group stage now behind them, the margin for error has vanished. Only four victories now separate the remaining 16 teams from lifting the most coveted prize in youth women’s football.

For Nigeria, it begins with Italy — a contest that will test their resolve, discipline, and belief. Having shown they can rise when it matters most, the Flamingos will take to the Stade Olympique de Rabat with one message: the journey isn’t over yet.

Full Round of 16 Fixtures

Tuesday, 28 October, 2025

Brazil U17 vs China PR U17

United States U17 vs Netherlands U17

Italy U17 vs Nigeria U17

South Korea U17 vs Morocco U17

Wednesday, 29 October, 2025

Mexico U17 vs Paraguay U17

Spain U17 vs France U17

Canada U17 vs Zambia U17

Japan U17 vs Colombia U17