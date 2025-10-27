The Lagos State Police Command has assured residents and motorists that adequate security personnel have been deployed to prevent any unlawful disruption on the Third Mainland Bridge.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, stated that the deployment followed intelligence reports about a planned protest by some youths in the Oworonshoki area.

“The Command wishes to assure the public that adequate security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order across the state,” the statement read. “Members of the public are therefore advised to go about their lawful activities without fear.”

Ms Adebisi added that police officers were on the ground to ensure the free flow of traffic and the safety of all road users across Lagos.

Falana accuses Lagos govt of disobeying court order on demolitions

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Femi Falana has accused the Lagos State Government of violating a court injunction that restrains the demolition of buildings in parts of Oworonshoki.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Falana, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the High Court of Lagos State in Ikeja had on 23 October issued an order stopping further demolition on Ajileru Street, Ososa Extension and Toluwalase Extension pending compliance with pre-action protocols.

He said the defendants — including the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development and the Lagos State Building Control Agency — were served the order on Friday.

“Despite being served, the Lagos State Government mobilised armed security personnel who fired teargas to disperse protesters and proceeded with fresh demolition,” he alleged, saying over 100 properties were affected and families displaced.

The lawyer described the alleged action as a “flagrant breach” of the court order and referenced the Supreme Court’s position against government self-help in judicial matters.

Residents lament continued demolition

However, several residents insist that demolition has persisted despite protests and ongoing legal disputes.

Residents of Ojulari and Araba told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that demolition teams returned late Saturday and continued through Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses reported the use of teargas while bulldozers pulled down structures.

“We didn’t sleep at all,” said Olanrewaju Segun, one of the affected residents. “They came back at night and continued demolishing.”

The Lagos Police Command on Sunday denied claims that officers attacked residents during demolition operations in Oworonshoki.

Ms Adebisi said the demolitions were carried out by state agencies responsible for urban development and followed “due legal processes,” including prior notices to occupants and compensation arrangements.

“The presence of police personnel during the exercise was purely to prevent breakdown of law and order and to protect officials while carrying out their lawful duties,” the statement read. “At no time did officers engage in violence or collaborate with hoodlums, as alleged.”

The command said its officers acted with restraint and respect for human rights.

Demolitions in Oworonshoki have occurred periodically since 2023 as part of Lagos’ urban renewal programme.

While the government maintains that affected structures are unapproved and unsafe, residents say they are being rendered homeless and pushed deeper into poverty.

The Coalition of Oworonshoki Demolition Victims rejected the ongoing compensation exercise overseen by the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, describing it as “selective,” claiming only a small fraction of affected residents were included.